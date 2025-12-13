Shorthanded Wolves surge in fourth quarter to beat Warriors on the road

The Timberwolves were without Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley Jr. on Friday night, but a huge fourth-quarter run was enough to leave Golden State with a 127-120 win over the Warriors.

Edwards was ruled out with right foot soreness, and Conley was dealing with right achilles tendinopathy, according to the team. Minnesota bumped Bones Hyland into the starting lineup, but his night ended after only five minutes due to a right knee contusion.

After exchanging blows for most of the game, the Wolves took Golden State's biggest punch with a 96-91 deficit with 10:34 to go in the fourth quarter. Minnesota proceeded to go on a 12-0 run in just under five minutes to take a commanding 108-96 lead with 5:50 left on the clock.

Stephen Curry did his best to put the Warriors on his back with a game-high 39 points, but it was too little too late. A few huge shots down the stretch from Donte DiVincenzo led the Wolves to a 127-120 win. They're now 3-2 without Edwards in the lineup this season.

THE BIG RAGU



ARE YOU KIDDING????? pic.twitter.com/dC3If5pmxw — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 13, 2025

Minnesota entered the game as five-point betting underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and everyone stepped up in a big way. Rudy Gobert had 24 points, which is his second-most in a game this season, to go along with 14 points. Julius Randle added a team-high 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists, followed by DiVincenzo with 21.

Terrence Shannon Jr. played a career-high 30 minutes, and he finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Minnesota leaned on its depth, and it's now 16-9 on the season, with an 8-5 mark on the road.

The Wolves will have Saturday off, and they'll head back to Minnesota to host the Kings on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT at the Target Center.

