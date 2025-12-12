Steph Curry returns, but Wolves-Warriors injury report filled with key players

Stephen Curry hasn't played since Nov. 26, but he'll be back on the court Friday night in San Francisco when the Golden State Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves. But with Curry returning from a quad contusion, there's a long list of injuries that will have a big impact on the matchup between Western Conference powers.

The Warriors have already ruled out Draymond Green (personal) and Al Horford (back), while Minnesota will for sure be without Mike Conley (Achilles tendinopathy). The Wolves could also be without Anthony Edwards, who showed up on the injury report Thursday with a questionable tag due to right foot soreness.

Without Green and Horford, the Warriors will likely roll out a starting five featuring Curry, Will Richard, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Quinten Post, with Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Pat Spencer off the bench.

Assuming Edwards plays, the Wolves will have their normal starting five, with Conley as the lone absence in the bench rotation. That might normally mean a bigger workload for Rob Dillingham, but with Bones Hyland getting 16 minutes off the bench and Dillingham being a DNP in Monday's loss to the Suns, it's unclear if Dillingham will play at all.

That said, the Wolves had Conley healthy in Monday's game, so there's a decent chance for Dillingham to still get on the floor for 10-15 minutes.

This is the first meeting between Minnesota and Golden State since the Wolves knocked the Warriors out of the playoffs in last season's Western Conference semifinals.

They won't meet again until playing twice in San Francisco, Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.

Friday's game tips off at 9:10 p.m. CT.

