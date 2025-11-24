Timberwolves guard nearing return after three-week injury absence

Timberwolves second-year guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been out for the last three weeks, but he's nearing a return and could be back in action as soon as Monday night's game in Sacramento.

Shannon hasn't played since Nov. 3 due to a left foot fifth metatarsal bone bruise. He's now been cleared for "full contact, 5-on-5 basketball practice activities," the Timberwolves announced on Sunday, and is listed as questionable for the Kings game.

Prior to the injury, Shannon was off to a slow start to his second NBA season, at least relative to the expectation that he was going to take a big leap this year in an expanded role. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker no longer around, TSJ's minutes increased from 10.6 per game as a rookie to 16.4 per game in his first seven games of this season. However, his production hasn't yet followed. Shannon averaged 3.9 points per game in his first seven contests, making just 9 of 28 shots (32 percent).

Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite the quiet start, the Wolves still have high hopes for Shannon as an aggressive bench scorer in their rotation. The 25-year-old Chicago native, who was drafted 27th overall in 2024, has shown major flashes of high-level scoring ability during his time in the NBA. As a rookie, he shot 48 percent from the field and averaged 14.7 points and 3.4 assists per 36 minutes.

Shannon's best skill is his ability (and willingness) to get downhill and attack the rim, where he likes to finish with his dominant left hand. He pushes the pace in transition and will also drive to the hoop within halfcourt offense. Additionally, Shannon has worked hard on becoming a reliable three-point shooter when left open. So far in his NBA career, he's made 15 of the 42 threes he's taken (35.7 percent).

Timberwolves facing Kings again

The Wolves will look to bounce back from their brutal blown lead on Friday night in Phoenix when they take on the Kings for the third time in a 16-day span on Monday. They won 144-117 in Sacramento on Nov. 9 and beat the Kings 124-110 in Minneapolis on Nov. 14.

Sacramento sprung an upset win over the Nuggets in Denver on Saturday to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Kings are 4-13 this season and are 27th out of 30 teams in net rating this season.

This game will not provide an opportunity for the Wolves to do anything other than maintain their perfect record in games they're supposed to win. Their 10-6 record includes a 10-0 mark against sub-.500 teams and an 0-6 mark against teams with winning records. Their next opportunity to make a statement comes on Wednesday in Oklahoma City against the juggernaut 17-1 Thunder.

Wolves-Kings is a 9 p.m. CT game on Monday. It's on FanDuel Sports Network North.

