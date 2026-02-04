Timberwolves Players React to Mike Conley Trade: 'It's Always Tough'

On Tuesday, the Timberwolves traded veteran point guard Mike Conley to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal with the Pistons. The Wolves attached a 2026 protected pick swap to get off of Conley's $10.7 million contract and create over $20 million in luxury tax savings, dropping them below the first apron.

Whether or not it sets up another trade before Thursday's deadline, this was a business move for Minnesota. But there's also a human element to any trade, and Conley's former teammates were feeling the impact of that on Wednesday morning as they made their way to shootaround in Toronto.

"It's tough," Rudy Gobert said, via Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. "It's a tough part of the (league). We all know it's a business and that those things can happen, but when it does happen, it's always tough. For me, Mike's been a guy that I have a tremendous amount of respect for and friendship and love for. This morning, looking next to me on the bus and seeing an empty seat, it hit me a little bit. But I understand that's part of the business and there's things that are bigger than us individually."

Gobert played with Conley for not just parts of four seasons in Minnesota, but also for three seasons in Utah before that. The two were close. One of the many ways in which Conley contributed to the greatest era in Timberwolves history was by helping unlock Gobert's fit with the franchise.

Conley had struggled immensely this season, averaging under 5 points per game while shooting just 32.2 percent from the floor. But no matter what the results looked like on the court, the 38-year-old remained a beloved veteran teammate and leader. There's never been a teammate with bad things to say about Conley, who is one of the all-time classy people to play in the NBA.

"The business part of things just sucks," Donte DiVincenzo said. "You have to take the human side away for a little bit, try to understand the business side, but it’s hard. Teammates become so close to you, and Mike especially. You can say what he meant for the team, but I just focus individually on what he meant to me. He was always an ear to listen. He always has a perspective that you respect and appreciate. That doesn't change in terms of being able to talk to him, but it's just a little bit different. Felt a little bit weird today."

It speaks to the impact Conley made on the culture over his three years in Minnesota that teammates felt like something was missing on Wednesday morning without him. He wasn't a particularly vocal leader like an Anthony Edwards, but Conley's presence was always felt in different ways.

"That vet that you can always talk to about anything," DiVincenzo said. "Mike is vocal, but he's not the most vocal person in the world. But he can just get on the bus and sit next to you and you feel comic presence, you feel at ease. So that was missing. That was the biggest thing for me, I got on the bus today and I was like 'Damn, this s*** feels weird.' A seat's empty. That'll take a little bit of time to get used to. The business side of things, s*** sucks."

After coming over from the Jazz alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a February 2023 trade that turned into a massive win for the Wolves, Conley played a huge role in Minnesota's ascension over the past couple years. His professionalism, playmaking, and three-point shooting were all very valuable as the Timberwolves made two straight trips to the Western Conference Finals.

It's not completely out of the question that Conley could wind up back with the Wolves on a cheaper deal if he's traded by the Bulls and then bought out. But even if he ends up finishing his career elsewhere, his impact will continue to be felt in Minnesota.

"Mike, I know he's gonna be alright," Gobert said. "He's obviously had a great career. A guy that I think brought a lot to this culture, to this team. And whether he's here or not, with us, everything he brought we know is still — I'm kind of talking like he's dead or something. Everything he's brought doesn't leave with him. Everyone in this organization and myself first is very grateful for who he is as a player, but mostly as a person and as a leader.

"Hopefully when we lift that trophy in June, he'll be a big reason why."

