Insider Mentions 'Whispers' of the Wolves 'Reacquiring' Mike Conley

Although Mike Conley was traded by Minnesota in a three-team swap with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, his time with the Timberwolves hasn't officially been laid to rest.

NBA insider Jake Fischer, via The Stein Line, reported Wednesday on a possible scenario where Conley winds up back in Minnesota before the end of the season.

"While sources say that there is no such definitive plan in motion, there are certainly whispers circulating that the Timberwolves might have a shot at reacquiring beloved locker room leader Mike Conley Jr. if the Bulls — who just acquired Conley on Tuesday — move him elsewhere and the new team agrees to release the 38-year-old."

Conley is said to be a likely buyout candidate in Chicago as the Bulls already have a locker room full of guards, including Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, Jaden Ivy, Anfernee Simons, and Josh Giddey.

While it's highly likely that Chicago moves multiple guards before Thursday's 2 p.m. CT trade deadline, Conley being bought out could set the next move in motion.

Conley cannot immediately sign with Minnesota if he is bought out. As Fischer noted, the only way back to the Timberwolves is if he's bought out by the Bulls, signs with a new team, and ends up getting released back into free agency. It's also conceivable that he could be traded and released, which would also open the door for a potential return to the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves didn't get anything back in Tuesday's trade other than cash considerations. The value they received for moving Conley (and sending Detroit a 2026 first-round pick swap) is freeing themselves from Conley's $10.7 million salary. That gives them cap space to make a bigger splash, or, at a minimum, stay below the first apron and not far above the luxury tax.

While Conley is a beloved locker room leader, his play at age 38 has significantly diminished. He's averaging career lows in minutes (18.5), points (4.4), assists (2.9), and field-goal percentage (32.2%), while also shooting the second-worst mark from three-point range of his career (32.1%).

