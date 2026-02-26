Timberwolves Set to Reunite With Former Fan Favorite in Buyout Market

The Timberwolves are expected to sign forward Kyle Anderson after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Kyle Anderson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves after clearing waivers. Anderson spent two seasons with the Timberwolves (2022-24) and gets an opportunity to rejoin the West contender.

Anderson played in Minnesota for two seasons from 2022 to 2024. He started 36 regular-season games and averaged more than 22 minutes per game each season. He was a significant contributor off the bench with more than six points per game each season. He joined the Golden State Warriors in free agency the following season.

Anderson has bounced around from the Warriors to the Heat, then the Jazz and most recently the Grizzlies, all via trade through the last two seasons. He has averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season in 24 total games between Utah and Memphis.

The Grizzlies are firmly out of the playoff picture, and Memphis opted to buyout Anderson's contract. He's still only 32 years old, and he'll now rejoin Minnesota for this year's playoff push. The Wolves waived Johnny Juzang earlier this month, which opened a roster spot that is now expected to be filled by Anderson.