Timberwolves 'Stand With Minnesota' via Donation, Statement, Shirts

The Timberwolves unveiled several displays of support for the state of Minnesota on Thursday. Amid a difficult time in Minneapolis, where citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed by federal immigration agents 17 days apart, the Wolves showed their solidarity with the community in the form of a donation, a statement, and warmup shirts before their nationally-televised home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The non-profit wing of the Timberwolves and Lynx franchises, the Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation, announced plans to provide $200,000 in funding to local organizations. Initial $50,000 grants are going to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, Greater Twin Cities United Way, and Second Harvest Heartland, who will "distribute aid to the areas of our communities facing the greatest need." A second round of grants totaling $50K will go to two other non-profits.

“At our core, the Timberwolves and the Lynx are about bringing people together through the power of sports,” said CEO Matthew Caldwell. "At a time when unity and compassion matter more than ever in Minnesota, supporting nonprofits that are delivering critical resources is one way we stand with our neighbors in need and strengthen our community."

Just before Thursday's game at Target Center, the Wolves released a statement credited to the team's players as a collective.

"We, the Minnesota Timberwolves players, extend our sincere sympathies and love to everyone across the Twin Cities and throughout Minnesota who has been affected by the recent tragic events impacting our communities," the statement reads. "Minnesota is strongest when we uplift and support one another, and there is no room for hatred or division across our great state or among all who live here.

"We mourn the lives lost and send strength, peace and compassion to all who are hurting. We believe in the resilience, unity and care that define Minnesotans, and bring our communities together in times of hardship and need."

The Wolves also made the decision to wear "Stand With Minnesota" shirts during pregame warmups. That decision was made by the team as a whole, according to the NBA on Prime broadcast, with leadership from veterans Mike Conley and Joe Ingles. "A big part of it from the Timberwolves' perspective is not about taking sides, it's about honoring the collective humanity and affirming that every person in Minnesota deserves safety, dignity, and peace," play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle said.

