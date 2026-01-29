Timberwolves Take Care of Business With Win Against Shorthanded Mavericks

Dallas came into Wednesday's matchup severly shorthanded and the Timberwolves took care of business with a 118-105 win.

The Mavericks were without Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, Anthony Davis, Moussa Cisse and Dante Exum on Wednesday night, and Minnesota took advantage. It was a slow burn with a 31-29 lead after 15 minutes.

Julius Randle began to settle in during the second quarter and took control of the game. He had a game-high 16 first-half points. Minnesota carried a 58-48 lead into the locker room.

JU IS HOOPIN' RN pic.twitter.com/BTikceEs5m — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 29, 2026

The Wolves never took their foot off the gas, and Randle finished with a game-high 31 points on 12 of 21 shooting from the field, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Anthony Edwards had 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, while Naz Reid added 23 points off the bench.

Dallas shot just 3 of 18 (17%) from beyond the arc compared to 12 of 34 from three for Minnesota. The Wolves led for 89% of the game, as they cruised to a comfortable 118-105 win. The Mavs simply didn't have the firepower to keep up. Minnesota closed as an 8.5-point betting favorite on the road, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and that number looked accurate all night.

The Timberwolves are now 29-19, and they will be back in action tomorrow night, but it will back at the Target Center. Minnesota will host the defending NBA Champions, Oklahoma City Thunder for a 8:30 p.m. CT tip off, which will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis