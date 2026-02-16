What to Make of Anthony Edwards' Alleged 'Can't Wait to Go Home' Comment

Did Anthony Edwards actually tell Hawks star forward Jalen Johnson that he "can't wait" to go home to Atlanta? That's the viral rumor on the street, but when you watch the clip yourself, you might find it difficult to trust anyone who claims they know exactly what Edwards said when he put his hand over his mouth and allegedly stated, "I can't wait to come home."

The viral moment was posted on social media by the Hawks, with Johnson and Edwards chatting after they led their team to an All-Star Game victory in the league's new five-on-five, three-team format.

GGs all around for the first-time All Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/eV0xv7HN1A — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2026

People with ears, apparently better than mine, claim Edwards said he can't wait to go home, before allegedly complimenting the Johnson's Hawks for how many talented forwards they have.

If he did say it, what's the big deal? He's from Atlanta, went to the University of Georgia, and often reps Atlanta Braves gear when he's not representing the Timberwolves. He's proud of his roots.

Not only is there a high chance that Edwards' words have been misinterpreted, but there's also no context for what Edwards was referring to if he actually did say he can't wait to go home. It could be as simple as Edwards saying he's looking forward to going home to Atlanta for the next few days before the Wolves return from the All-Star break to host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Maybe Edwards was telling Johnson that he can't wait to go home to Minnesota?

Edwards is in the second year of the five-year, $244 million contract extension he signed before the start of the 2024-25 season. He's set to make $48.9 million next season, followed by bank deposits of $53.3 million in 2027-28, and $55.6 million in 2028-29.

Minnesota has made two straight appearances in the Western Conference Finals, and they have a chance to go even further this season with the same core and the addition of Ayo Dosunmu to the backcourt.

Plus, Edwards is one of the five best players on the planet. There are maybe one or two players in the world the Timberwolves would even consider trading Edwards for, so you can put that idea to bed unless something catastrophic happens and Edwards demands a trade.

On top of that, why would Edwards hint that he can't wait to go home to Atlanta for basketball reasons when the Hawks would 100% have to give Minnesota Johnson and a whole lot more to make it happen?

That would be like someone interviewing for a high-end job in their hometown, but the interviewer is the star employee. In the middle of their conversation, the outsider (Edwards) tells the interviewer (Johnson) that he can't wait to come work there, but for it to be possible, Johnson would have to give up his office, parking spot, and leave town.

None of it makes sense. We can't know for sure, but Edwards probably can't wait to get home for a little family time during the All-Star break. We'd be shocked if it were anything more than that.

