Wolves' Anthony Edwards (foot) to miss second straight game on Friday

Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for a second consecutive game due to right foot injury maintenance, the Timberwolves announced on Thursday. He won't play in a key, nationally-televised showdown of Western Conference contenders on Friday night in Houston.

The Wolves will also be without Terrence Shannon Jr. due to a foot injury that has kept him out since Christmas Day, but they will get Rudy Gobert back after he served a one-game suspension on Tuesday.

Edwards continues to deal with a foot injury that is linked to the lingering effects of a toe infection, which insider Jon Krawczynski reported earlier this week. "Nothing serious, but makes it sore sometimes," Krawczynski wrote. Edwards previously missed three games in mid-December due to foot soreness.

Between the foot issues and an early-season hamstring strain, Edwards will miss a ninth game out of 42 on Friday. It's worth noting that players who miss more than 17 games in a season will not be eligible for All-NBA selection or postseason awards voting. The Wolves have gone 5-3 without their best player this season.

The best-case scenario for Timberwolves fans is that the team is exercising caution with Edwards by not wanting him to play in a back-to-back. After Friday night's game in Houston, the Wolves have another huge road game on Saturday night against the third-seeded Spurs. Ideally, Edwards will be able to suit up for that one in San Antonio.

If Edwards misses both ends of the back-to-back, it would be understandable for concern around his foot to increase. His next opportunity to play after that would be on Tuesday in Utah. But regardless, this issue is clearly somewhat serious if it's keeping Edwards out of a national TV game against a contending team led by his idol, Kevin Durant.

Through 33 games this season, one of which he left after just a few minutes, Edwards has averaged 28.9 points on 50/41/79 shooting splits. It's been the best, most efficient scoring season of his career thus far, and his numbers in clutch time have been especially ridiculous.

Friday night's game between the fourth-seeded Wolves (27-14) and the sixth-seeded Rockets (23-14) is an 8:30 p.m. CT tipoff on ESPN. It's the first of three meetings between Minnesota and Houston this season, with two more to follow late in the regular season.

Mike Conley figures to start alongside Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Gobert for Minnesota. Naz Reid, Bones Hyland, Jaylen Clark, and perhaps rookie Joan Beringer will be the primary options for Chris Finch off the bench.

