Ranking the Timberwolves' Bench Players From Best to Worst So Far

The Minnesota Timberwolves have opened the 2026-27 season with three wins in four games, and the bench has played a big part in getting them off to a strong start. While Anthony Edwards has delivered several massive performances, Minnesota has also received some encouraging contributions from its reserves.

Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. have provided much of the scoring punch, while Joan Beringer has shown why he deserves a closer look in the rotation. Others have had more uneven starts, leaving Chris Finch with some decisions to make as the season continues.

Here is how the Timberwolves' bench players rank based on their performances through the first four games.

1. Ayo Dosunmu

Dosunmu has been Minnesota's most dependable bench player to start the season. He scored 16 points in the season opener against Miami, followed by 14 points and 10 assists against Orlando. He has logged nine points in each of the last two games..

His performance against the Magic was especially encouraging. Dosunmu finished with a double-double and helped Minnesota control a game it eventually won 115-93. He has shown that he can score efficiently while also creating opportunities for his teammates.

His five turnovers against Toronto were a reminder that he still has room to improve, but his overall production makes him the most valuable reserve so far. Minnesota needs his ability to contribute in multiple areas, particularly when the starters are resting.

2. Terrence Shannon Jr.

Shannon has been making a strong case for a bigger role this season with his scoring ability and the efficiency he's done it at. He has scored 10, 13, 15 and 14 points in Minnesota's first four games, averaging 13 points per contest on 50% from the field and behind the arc.

His best performance came against Toronto, when he shot 5-of-6 from the field and made all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. He also scored 13 points against Orlando on 4-of-6 shooting, showing that his production has not been limited to one good night.

Shannon has been aggressive attacking the basket and has given Minnesota another player capable of creating offense without relying on Edwards. His five turnovers against Toronto were concerning, but the scoring consistency has been difficult to ignore.

If Shannon continues producing at this level, Finch will have a good reason to keep him involved even when Minnesota's rotation tightens.

3. Joan Beringer

Beringer might be the most intriguing player on this list because of his long-term upside and what he has shown in his limited minutes. The young center has delivered some strong defensive performances while becoming more comfortable offensively.

After scoring no points against Miami, Beringer notched nine against Orlando and 15 against Toronto. He followed that up with 12 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes against Cleveland.

The Cleveland game was particularly encouraging for him because Minnesota needed more from its frontcourt during an exhausting overtime battle. Beringer provided an offensive spark and continued demonstrating his ability to compete on the glass.

His early performances have also raised questions about whether he deserves more opportunities, especially after Rudy Gobert struggled to finish around the basket against Cleveland, going 0-for-9 compared to Beringer going 6-for-6. That does not mean Beringer should immediately replace Gobert, but Finch should consider giving the rookie more meaningful minutes when the game calls for it.

Beringer still needs to improve his consistency and his defensive positioning, but his potential is becoming more impossible to overlook.

4. Trey Lyles

Trey Lyles has been a relatively quiet contributor, although his performance against Orlando offered a glimpse of what he can bring. He scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and made two three-pointers in Minnesota's 22-point victory.

His other three performances have been less productive offensively. Lyles scored one point against Miami and three points in each of the games against Toronto and Cleveland.

Still, his ability to stretch the floor gives Minnesota a different look in the frontcourt. He can create more space for Edwards and the team's other playmakers, which remains valuable even when his own scoring is limited.

Lyles ranks fourth because he has shown that he can contribute to a winning lineup, but he needs to deliver more consistent production to move higher.

5. Bones Hyland

Hyland has had a bit of a difficult start to the season. He scored three points in each of Minnesota's first three games before going scoreless in fewer than five minutes against Cleveland.

The biggest issue has been his shooting. Hyland has struggled to find a rhythm from the field, and his limited playing time has made it difficult to establish any consistency.

He has the ability to provide instant offense, which is why Minnesota keeps him in the rotation. However, as I said in a previous article, Shannon's emergence has made it more important for Hyland to carve out his role in the rotation.

Hyland is not out of the picture, but he needs a stronger performance soon to earn more trust.

6. Jaylen Clark

Jaylen Clark has played limited minutes, making it difficult to draw many conclusions about his start. He scored one point against Miami, went scoreless against Orlando and added three points against Toronto.

His chances have largely come in shorter stretches, and Minnesota has not needed him for any offensive production.

Clark's defense remains the most important part of his potential role. If he can provide reliable perimeter defense and make the right decisions offensively, he can still be a useful depth option. We have seen him be able to give even some of the best players in the league problems with his strength the last few seasons.

But for now, there simply has not been enough playing time to justify a higher ranking.

7. Cody Williams

Cody Williams has so far gotten very limited action and has yet to score in his early appearances. He has not received enough minutes to establish a consistent role, making his start difficult to evaluate fairly.

Minnesota will want to see more from him as the season progresses, but his current ranking reflects his lack of production, rather than a definitive judgment about his long-term potential.

8. Isaiah Evans

Isaiah Evans rounds out the list after receiving only a handful of minutes in each of Minnesota's first few games. He has yet to score, although he has recorded a few rebounds and assists in limited opportunities.

Evans has not had enough time on the floor to make a meaningful impact. His ranking could change quickly if he gets a real opportunity, but he currently sits behind the other reserves as it's clear he's at the bottom of the pecking order while still adjusting to the NBA.

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