Predicting Which Timberwolves Player Is First to Get Demoted This Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have plenty of options as they figure out their rotation for the start of the regular season. With several players competing for minutes off the bench, some could have a difficult time holding onto a constant role.

Even players who bring something valuable to the team might find themselves watching from the sidelines if they struggle to make the most of their opportunities.

Bones Hyland could be one of the first Timberwolves players to see his minutes decrease this season. The guard has the scoring ability to give Minnesota a spark off the bench, but he will need to show that he can show up consistently enough to earn the coaching staff's trust.

Bones Hyland will have to earn a full-time Timberwolves rotation spot

Hyland has already shown what he can do when his shot is falling. During Minnesota's 125-124 preseason win over the Miami Heat, he finished with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 21 minutes. He also knocked down five of his six three pointers, showing why his scoring could be valuable to the second unit.

One impressive performance however does not guarantee a role in the rotation, however, once the regular season begins.

There is a way for Hyland to earn minutes in Minnesota's second unit. He can create his own shot, knock down outside jumpers and give the offense another player capable of generating points when the starters need a break. This could have him gain more of head coach Chris Finch's trust.

Bones Hyland on what he’s most excited for this season



“Just playing in front of the home crowd again obviously. I love Minnesota so playing in front of the home crowd, get them rowdy, get them hype. And then looking forward to a long fun season”



On if he has any games… pic.twitter.com/pJsKKJfhf2 — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) October 18, 2026

Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball obviously carry the main load of the offensive responsibility, but the Timberwolves will still need their bench to keep the offense moving when those two are off the floor. Hyland's ability to create shots could be especially valuable when Minnesota's offense becomes stagnant.

The concern is whether he can contribute when his shot is not falling. Moving the ball, making quick decisions and staying engaged defensively will all matter when Finch evaluates his minutes.

If Hyland struggles to provide offense, Finch could turn to a player who offers more versatility or a better fit alongside the other reserves.

The competition for minutes could make things difficult

Hyland faces competition from several guards with different strengths and could be made the odd man out of this group at one point or another.

Ayo Dosunmu is an elite scorer and just got paid a massive contract this offseason. He showed up big this last postseason, particularly in Game 4 when the Wolves had multiple injuries to the backcourt and he scored 43 points in a key win.

Terrence Shannon Jr. also offers a more unique athleticism and the ability to attack the basket that Hyland just doesn’t have in his game. Jaylen Clark is more of a forward, but he is going to get minutes off the bench due to his freak athleticism on defense that really gives some teams serious problems.

What Hyland needs to do to keep his role

Hyland does not need to score anything crazy like 20 a night, mostly because the shot attempts won’t be there due to the depth in the backcourt. He needs to become a more dependable option off the bench who can make an impact without just forcing shots or turning the ball over or disrupting the flow of the offense.

That starts with taking open looks confidently and making the right decisions when defenses take away his first option. He also needs to compete defensively and avoid giving opponents easy opportunities to attack him due to his lack of size.

If Hyland can carry his shooting into the regular season while making smart decisions and holding his own defensively, he has a legitimate chance to keep consistent minutes because without Donte DiVincenzo for a while and losing Naz Reid this offseason, the Wolves are in need for more three-point shooting off the bench.

Hyland would still be my pick to be among the first Timberwolves players to see his minutes reduced if the rotation starts to tighten. Minnesota has four clear guards ahead of him in the rotation at all times and that's before DiVincenzo comes back, so his role could become difficult to maintain if he cannot contribute consistently when his shot is not falling.

That does not mean Hyland will be a bench warmer. His preseason performance showed that he can make an impact. However, he will need to prove that he offers enough beyond scoring to keep earning minutes.

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