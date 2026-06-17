Sergio De Larrea Reportedly on Timberwolves' NBA Draft Radar

A name for Timberwolves fans to monitor during next week's NBA Draft is Sergio De Larrea.

Who is he? He's a 6'6'' point guard who plays for Valencia in Spain. At just 20 years old, he's young and is coming off a 2025-26 season in which he averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 45.0% overall, including 41.7% from three-point range.

Who says Minnesota likes him? Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

"The Stein Line has learned that Minnesota is very much in conversation to move its No. 28 selection, with rival teams saying that the Wolves are searching for another ballhandler to bolster their backcourt," Stein reported Tuesday night. "If the Wolves were to move down but not out of the draft completely, league personnel have pegged Sergio de Larrea from Valencia in Spain as a prospect prominent on Minnesota president Tim Connelly's radar."

Stein also says the New York Knicks are interested in Larrea.

Draft analyst Sam Vecenie profiled Larrea for The Athletic and praised his shooting and feel for the game, but opined that he will be nothing more than a secondary playmaker in the NBA. Larrea was lethal on catch-and-shoot three-pointers, knocking down 47.5% of his attempts this season.

"Doesn’t have much shake to his handle for someone who ostensibly plays lead guard, which makes me think he’s probably going to be more of a combo guard or maybe even a secondary playmaking guard in the NBA," Vecenie says. "You don’t see many possessions with suddenness on his crossovers or much explosion off hesitations. He’s comfortable playing at his own pace and being patient, but I worry he won’t beat NBA defenders off the bounce consistently without a screen."

The two-day NBA draft will be held Tuesday and Wednesday next week, and the Timberwolves hold the No. 28 overall pick. Minnesota keeping the pick has always felt a bit far-fetched because they're involved in so many trade rumors. If Wolves president Tim Connelly is hunting for a big name, he's probably going to need to part with at least one of the two tradable first-round picks he has at his disposal, with the other being Minnesota's 2033 first-round pick.