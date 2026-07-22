Timberwolves Are Giving Anthony Edwards a New Kind of Power

Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly knows that every move he makes should be with his superstar, Anthony Edwards, at the front of his mind.

The Wolves believe Edwards can not only lead them to a championship but also be one of the greatest players in NBA history. But before the Atlanta native—who is already a top-end talent in the league—can realize those goals, things around him have to go right. Not only that, but he must be directly involved in all decisions they make.

Connelly knows that. Last week, Minnesota’s POBO told KFAN’s Dan Barreiro that Edwards has “as big a voice as anybody” in the organization on roster moves.

“Every move we make is kind of Ant-centric,” Connelly said. “It’s how it can help him, how it can protect him, how Ant can help whatever acquisition we might make, and then how does he feel about it?”

Two years ago, Edwards — like pretty much everyone else — was stunned when Connelly traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks days before the 2024-25 season began. The Wolves were coming off a historic Western Conference Finals run in which they rattled off six straight wins to open the playoffs and knocked off the Denver Nuggets in a magical Game 7 comeback in the second round.

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrate defeating the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During that run, fans saw Edwards and Towns grow close. They saw two players who enjoyed playing together in a brotherly way. They saw two players lead their team to a Conference Finals appearance for the first time in 18 years. Then five months later, they saw Towns leave for New York.

The fanbase being blindsided by a trade is one thing. But Edwards being surprised and hurt to lose his co-star is another. Ultimately, the Wolves needed to pivot away from Towns and his supermax contract to keep Minnesota competitive longer with Edwards in the salary-apron era. Connelly prioritized paying Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid, two of Edwards’ other closest friends on the team, over Towns.

Edwards understands the NBA is a business, and he knew that is why the Wolves traded KAT. Still, it is fair to argue that Minnesota’s cornerstone should have been more in the know than he was on a trade that dramatically reshaped the Wolves’ trajectory around him.

Three weeks ago, Connelly made another trajectory-altering move, acquiring LaMelo Ball and Josh Green from the Charlotte Hornets in a four-team deal involving Reid, Julius Randle, and a slew of draft capital.

But this time, Edwards had a say in the blockbuster move.

Connelly told Barriero that Edwards has “long talked” about Ball, thinking that he would be a “great addition” to the Wolves.

Minnesota views Ball as one of the few pure point guards left in the NBA. He is 24 years old and a wickedly talented passer with a dynamic on-ball scoring ability, both of which he executes at an All-Star level. Players who fit that bill rarely become available for trade.

And when Ball did shortly after the second round of the NBA draft concluded, the Wolves executed a trade that involved their only tradable first-round pick (2033) and a player in Reid whom they expected to promote to their starting power forward this season.

The Wolves believe Ball will make life easier for Edwards by running a simpler offense, generating more open catch-and-shoot three-point attempts, and discouraging teams from double-teaming Edwards.

Playing next to Edwards should also allow Ball to become a more efficient scorer because he can feel less pressure to lead his team’s offense with his scoring. Instead, Ball will be able to lean more into his natural point guard skills while still remaining a dynamic on-ball threat. Ball will be able to operate as the hub of Minnesota’s offense, much like he did during Charlotte’s 28-10 finish to the regular season last year.

The long-lasting fit between Ball and Edwards is obvious, and the two of them are already spending time together. Edwards said at the Fanatics Fan Fest over the weekend that he has had Ball over to his house in Minneapolis, with an understanding that building a close connection can lead to a championship. But pairing the two guards together came at the expense of Reid, who has grown very close to Edwards over the last five seasons.

In January 2025, Edwards watched with pride in the Roselle Catholic High School gym in New Jersey as the school retired Reid’s jersey.

"That was the best feeling I had in a minute, since having my little girl,” Edwards said. “It felt like my jersey was getting retired. Naz is like a brother to me."

Surely, Edwards is bummed out to lose Reid. But the Wolves didn’t blindside Ant with this trade. Instead, Connelly brought in a high-ticket player who Edwards reportedly wanted on the team. The Wolves know the special, potentially once-in-a-generation talent they have in Edwards. They also know the importance of making sure he is on board — or, at the very least, aware — of the seismic decisions.

The LaMelo trade proved that.