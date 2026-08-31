The Case for Why LaMelo Ball Should Be a Good Defender

LaMelo Ball should be a good defender. He’s listed at 6’7" and 180 pounds. He has a 6’10" wingspan according to draft data from 2020. That’s within a half-inch of Cameron Johnson, Kris Middleton, and Dyson Daniels. Unfortunately, due to the COVID pandemic, Ball didn’t participate in agility drills. The eye test says the agility is there; though he’s fast, he changes direction well.

Physically, there's no reason why Ball should be a bad defender, so that raises the question of why he's viewed as a minus defender and what’s stopping him from being a good defender.

The hope for Wolves fans is that Ball’s circumstances in Charlotte are more to blame for the lack of defensive output than Ball himself. In theory, Ball should be a dynamic defending guard who can guard up to the level of small forwards, and even some smaller power forwards.

His height and length, coupled with his speed, should make up for his lack of weight and allow him to be disruptive on the ball. His length should also make him an elite at contesting shots, especially against smaller players. Away from the ball, Ball should be extremely effective at deflecting passes and redirecting players.

Examining the curious case of LaMelo Ball's defense

Unfortunately, defensive metrics still don't paint the entire value of a player. But there are some advanced stats that can point to where a player struggles.

For Ball, the 2025-26 season, his defensive rating of 114.1 was 0.6 points worse than the Hornets' overall defensive rating of 113.5. With Ball off the court entirely, the defensive rating improved to 109.1. That rating would have been third in the NBA in defense last season, versus eleventh, where the Hornets finished defensively.

Ball also, despite his measurements, allowed players to shoot 49.4% from the floor and 39.7% from three when he was the closest defender, both ranked below league average. For reference, the point guard the Hornets opted to retain, Coby White, held opponents to 46.0% from the field and 36.6% despite being three inches shorter. This suggests that Ball isn’t particularly good at contesting shots either at the rim or from distance.

The defensive metrics don't favor ex-Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (left), but that shouldn't put him in the box of being a bad defender. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 108 turnovers forced in 70 games also suggest his impact is not necessarily there off the ball. The 1.54 turnovers per game forced is better than White's 1.1. Given Ball has the same measurements as Dyson Daniels, the 1.54 isn't anywhere close to Daniels 2.51 turnovers per game.

While this statistic can be impacted by steals, a player who forces a high number of turnovers is doing so off the ball by reading offensive plays, jumping passing lanes, or smart double teams.

Going back to the Hornets' defensive rating, which was five points better without Ball. The case for Ball being a below-average defender, independent of the Hornets, is pretty strong with his individual statistics.

Factor in that the Hornets routinely placed Ball against the most favorable defensive matchups and tasked Josh Green, Grant Williams, Sion James, and even Colin Sexton to guard the more dynamic offensive players. The case for Ball’s defensive woes being on the Hornets seems to be thin.

Pulling back another layer, the players Ball guarded the most in 2025-26 were Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, Duncan Robinson, and Kelly Oubre Jr. This meant the tasks of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Cade Cunningham, and Tyrese Maxey fell on other players. This furthers the case that Ball’s defensive woes are self-inflicted.

Next comes the difficult part: sussing out why Ball’s defense is below average, despite his physical attributes. Defense routinely gets the moniker of revolving around effort and connectivity.



It’s unfortunately impossible to find a statistic that measures effort level, but on the connectivity side, Ball will be joining a Timberwolves team with four starters who are holdovers from a season ago (Donte DiVincenzo will miss the beginning of the season).

Not to mention, Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, and Terrence Shannon Jr. all return to the Wolves after being contributors in 2025-26. The result is the Wolves returning nine of their top-12 minute leaders.

The continuity and connectivity of the Wolves should help mask Ball on the defensive end, but playing in front of Rudy Gobert and next to Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, and Ayo Dosunmu could help to unlock him.

Realistically, just like in Charlotte, Ball won't be asked to guard the toughest assignment. And with the Wolves, he will be joining a system that has clear expectations and rotations while defending around Gobert. While it's not guaranteed that this will unlock Ball and make him a dangerous off-ball threat, it will put him in the best position to use his length and size to disrupt opposing offenses, knowing he has help behind and beside him.

In truth, the defensive questions around Ball may come down to the cliché answers of how much effort he puts into that side of the ball. Something that no one will know except himself. Last season, though, it appeared that the defensive side of the ball had a negative impact on the Hornets, while also giving them a massive offensive boost.

With the Wolves, Ball will have perhaps the best chance of his career to show that his athletic and physical gifts can turn into tangible results on the defensive side of the ball.

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