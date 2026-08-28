3 Timberwolves Impacted the Most by Jonathan Kuminga Addition

If Jonathan Kuminga's arrival to the Minnesota Timberwolves assures one thing, it's that everyone will shut up about the power forward spot now. It's done. Taken care of.

An ensuing move will be made to ensure they Timberwolves get under the second apron, but the main rotation look pretty set a month out from training camp with the addition of the former G League Ignite star and draft pick that came of the D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade.

But with a starting role now claimed, a reshuffling of the rotation deck is about to take place, and there will be impacts felt by a few players.

Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels highest career usage rate was last season. It was 18.6.

Hyper-efficient and showing the ability to carry the Wolves when needed in the playoffs, McDaniels earned himself a role increase as the bona fide third option on this team. While Kuminga's addition allows him to go back to his natural wing position defensively, a massive deal for the Wolves, it calls into question the other side of the ball immediately.

Jaden McDaniels role on the Timberwolves must remain unhindered with Kuminga's addition. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kuminga's loswest usage over the last three seasons was this past season at 23.3. Typically higher up on his teams in iso frequency as well, It initially gives similar vibes to what the Wolves previous power forward in Julius Randle brought offensively in being iso heavy and lower in transition frequency.

It's imperative that the new Wolves frontcourt piece comes in with the understanding that he is lower on the totem pole offensively than McDaniels. It simply cannot be another season where he takes a passive seat on that side of the ball.

Rudy Gobert

McDaniels playing power forward came with plenty of question marks, except for Gobert. From a spacing perspective, it would have been a dream. With no other non-shooters in the lineup, the dunker area was Rudy's to meander, and allowed him plenty of ability to move around after setting his initial screens in the Wolves' offensive sets.

With Kuminga, a different element comes into play. A much more willing shooter from the mid range and a less adept outside marksman, the immediate question comes into place on what his volume looks like, and how he works with Gobert in the halfcourt.

Jonathan Kuminga's shot chart last season. Darker circles represent higher volume. | 3 Steps Basket

His downhill nature will be needed, but what changes in the playoffs when teams are far more willing to give him space on the perimeter? Does Gobert regress to his playoff destiny over the last three years in having a difficult time spacing out?

One can only guess at this point, but the job of LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards will be to make their new frontcourt puzzle fit.

Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu finds himself one of the bigger winners of the recent Kuminga development.

Not only does the former Illinois guard get to come off of the bench and become and immediate Sixth Man of the Year candidate, but will continue to be able to build his chemistry with Bones Hyland off the bench with their "Twin Turbos" mantra that built quickly last season.

Bones Hyland on his nickname with Ayo Dosunmu “Turbo Twins”



“Yeah that’s official, there’s got to be merch coming out, that’s a hardass nickname. I’m rocking with it I ain’t gonna lie” pic.twitter.com/9c8r6LgO8y — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) March 24, 2026

With an aggressive get-out-and-run style in a second wave to LaMelo Ball off the bench, the Wolves now have a formidable guard tandem they will be able to attack teams with, flanked by a lob threat eager to run in Joan Beringer.

Without Kuminga, Dosunmu was going to be undersized guarding small forwards. Listed at 6'4", Dosunmu's advantages as a big guard would be negated, and durability would be a concern. Now, he's home at the combo-guard spot, and in position for plenty of on-court "skelly cellys."

Bones Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu formed a clear identity off the bench last season; the Twin Turbos moniker proved it. When he re-signed this offseason, I figured that identity would become clearer at breakneck speed next to Hyland, flanked by a fearless TSJ pic.twitter.com/nkVJPoyR8N — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) August 2, 2026

There's no question that there are plenty of unknowns even after this huge signging.

Kuminga heads to Minnesota with plenty to prove in his career. A rocky exit from Golden State and a cool market on him both at the trade deadline and in free agency this offseason speak volumes.

But the 24-year-old wing finds himself at a crossroads in his career, and if he can take advantage of his immense athletic gifts to play in transition and rebound at a high rate, it could be a match made in heaven.

It will take a decrease in volume and role. But if he plays his cards right, that sacrifice will pay massive dividends down the road.

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