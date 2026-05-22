The Rudy Gobert Trades That Atlanta Hawks Radio Guys Are Drooling Over

Rudy Gobert has raised the floor for the Timberwolves, but his limitations on offense, especially against the alien Victor Wembanyama, may prompt Minnesota to revamp its approach before the 2026-27 season arrives.

Teams like the Celtics, Clippers, Lakers, and Hornets could all use a rim protector, but one team nobody is talking about is the Hawks. Well, nobody except for the guys from the "Chuck & Chernoff" show on Atlanta-based radio station 680 The Score.

This week, Chuck Oliver and Matt Chernoff discussed Atlanta is a potential future home for Gobert. Why? Because the Hawks were horrible defensively and they have a bunch of player contracts available to move this summer.

"Are you ready to connect the dots of Rudy Gobert to the Hawks?" Oliver began, noting that Atlanta head coach Quinn Snyder was the head coach for nine of Gobert's ten seasons in Utah.

"There's a chance if you traded for Rudy Gobert, it would cost you $74 million for two years, which, believe it or not, that's not a stupid price compared, but for Rudy at 34, it might be more than you want to pay. The question is, what do they want?" Oliver continued.

The show's staff fired up the trade machine and came up with four proposals that Oliver and Chernoff wouldn't blink twice before saying yes.

"Rudy for Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, and Buddy Hield. The money works," Oliver said.

"Or, you could get it for the even lower price of Jonathan Kuminga, Corey Kispert. Or, Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. All the numbers work," Oliver claimed.

The fourth option: Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, and Asa Newell.

Risacher was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Newell was the No. 23 pick in the 2025 draft, and Kuminga, who is only 23, was the seventh overall pick in 2021.

Timberwolves fans who are hoping Minnesota hits the reset button on the Gobert and Julius Randle frontcourt might take any one of those offers, although the Wolves would be banking on developing former high picks rather than improving the immediate roster. That doesn't like like the right path forward for a Wolves team that wants to win now.

Risacher might be the biggest No. 1 bust since Kwame Brown. He's averaged just 11.1 points so far in his career, but he's only 21 years old and has the skill set to blossom into something special. Acquiring him would be risky, though.

Kispert and Hield would be solid three-point shooters off the bench in Minnesota, though I'm not sure the Wolves would be interested in paying Kispert $13.975 million next season and $13 million in 2027-28. Hield is making $9.6 million next season and has a $10 million player option in 2027-28.

The Hawks can only trade Kuminga if they accept his $24.3 million player option for next season. He would be a high-priced rental who might not play much in Minnesota, meaning his biggest value might be the fact that his contract comes off the books in 2027. That said, he can score.

Risacher will get paid $13.8 million next season, and he carries a $17.4 million club option in 2027-28 before becoming a restricted free agent on July 1, 2028.

"What I just heard is, if the T-Wolves would actually accept any of those humans in trade, that's the kind of thing you would do because you bring in a valuable veteran who can actually play some defense," Chernoff reacted.

The Atlanta radio guys are clearly done with most of the names they threw out in their Gobert trade ideas, and Timberwolves might be wise to trust their judgment and steer clear of them.