Wolves Rumors Going Crazy: Kyrie Irving, New Giannis Steam, Rudy Gobert, More

Timberwolves rumors are spreading like wildfire in 70 mph winds.

From Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounpo, and Rudy Gobert on the court to Micah Nori and Matt Lloyd off the court, the speculation is running rampant. How much of it is legit? That's largely up to you to decide, but have a look at what's being said around the league.

Kyrie Irving with Anthony Edwards?

None of the marquee NBA insiders have picked up the rumor started by Scoop B. Johnson on Tuesday night, but that doesn't mean it's not legit. Johnson has been reporting on the league for a long time, and he claims Anthony Edwards is "privately pushing for a healthy Kyrie Irving to join him with the T-Wolves."

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Kidd didn't just part ways with the Mavs—a league source tells me simply:



“He wanted out.”



So what’s next? Think a J-Kidd & Giannis reunion in Minnesota?



“Not out of the question,” says a trusted league fixture.



Plus, Anthony Edwards is privately pushing… https://t.co/16bgb7ygaR pic.twitter.com/gDaNrWHbkC — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) May 20, 2026

Irving, 34, is due to make $34.5 million in 2026-27, with a $42.4 million player option in 2027-28.

He's the prototype point guard that would excel in Minnesota next to Edwards. Irving would instantly take pressure off of Edwards, thus getting him off the ball and open for more catch-and-shoot opportunities.

At 34 years old and with significant injury history, Irving's expiration date in the NBA could be fast approaching, so trading for him doesn't come without risk. Irving missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in March 2025. He also had surgery on that same left knee after he fractured his kneecap in the 2015 NBA Finals.

Rudy Gobert on the move? Targeting Giannis?

Jake Fischer, one of the best NBA insiders, suggested on Bleacher Report's livestream on Tuesday, that Gobert's time in Minnesota could be coming to an end.

"Rudy Gobert, as much as he's been an absolute floor raiser that helped Minnesota win significant games in the regular season year after year, his shortcomings offensively have shown themselves. He had a good series against Nikola Jokic this spring, but I do think there are starting to be some questions in Minnesota about the viability of Gobert long-term," Fischer said.

Fischer also said Minnesota is going to try to trade for Antetokounmpo.

"I do think that ultimately the Timberwolves are going to go back to the drawing board, and really have some serious conversations about who they're willing to keep when it comes to the ultimate, potential opportunity, where Minnesota, without a doubt, is expected to go back into the trade market and try to land Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason."

"It will be difficult to do so without parting with Jaden McDaniels," Fischer added. "They're going to try to get Giannis.

Micah Nori to Dallas or Chicago?

After the Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd parted ways on Tuesday, the Mavericks, led by new president of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri, could look to Minnesota's lead assistant Micah Nori for their head coaching job. The Bulls, after hiring Bryson Graham as the new top decision-maker, are also looking for a head coach after dumping Billy Donovan.

"Other external candidates that the Bulls plan to interview, sources say, include Minnesota's Micah Nori and Oklahoma City's Dave Bliss, who are both — like (Sean) Sweeney — prominent among current NBA assistants in contention to become head coaches," insider Jake Fischer reports.

Fischer's colleague, Marc Stein, connected Nori's name to Dallas.

"The top candidates to replace Kidd were not immediately apparent Tuesday night, but San Antonio's Sean Sweeney and Minnesota's Micah Nori — widely regarded around the league as future head coaches — are both known quantities in Dallas," he wrote. "Sweeney was the lead assistant on Kidd's staff for the first four of his five seasons before Sweeney left to become associate head coach in San Antonio; Nori worked with Ujiri in Toronto during Ujiri's first of two stints with the Raptors."

76ers targeting Matt Lloyd?

Philadelphia is in the market for a new general manager after firing Daryl Morey, and one of two names being floated by insider Jake Fischer is Lloyd. Bob Myers, the architect of the dynasty Golden State Warriors, is leading the search for the 76ers.

"Sources say Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey and Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd, both of whom just interviewed for the Chicago vacancy that went to Graham, are likely to meet with Myers this week," Fischer reports, later adding that "Gansey and Lloyd are widely regarded as second-in-command executives who are destined to someday run their own front office."

The Timberwolves have been in offseason mode for five days. If this is how fast things are starting, imagine how crazy the rumor mill will be by the time the NBA Draft arrives on June 23.