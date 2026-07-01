Wolves Reportedly Reach Out to LeBron as Fit Makes Too Much Sense to Ignore

The NBA's all-time leading scorer is heading the free agency market. LeBron James is returning for another season, but it will not be with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Timberwolves might have the best basketball situation to offer him this offseason, and luring him to Minnesota could be more possible than you think.

Fans, analysts and reporters immediately pointed out on Tuesday that Minnesota needs a power forward. With Naz Reid and Julius Randle heading elsewhere, James could fit seamlessly into the Wolves' four spot alongside LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

"If you want LeBron, you've got to go make a move, and I don't mean bringing LeBron in. Right now, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat, the Minnesota Timberwolves have already made their move, the Denver Nuggets. If you want LeBron James' attention, make a move. Make a move to improve your team, and then you get his attention," ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said on Tuesday.

Minnesota might have the best basketball opportunity to offer him compared to Cleveland, Golden State, Miami or Denver. The biggest hurdle to clear will be anything beyond that. James loves the bright lights and storylines, and a return to Miami, a reunion in Cleveland or an opportunity to play with his friends in Golden State might be more intriguing than a chance to play with the Wolves.

If Tim Connelly and Minnesota's front office have shown us anything, it's that they will do everything they can to convince James to consider the Wolves. The Athletic's Sam Amick quickly reported interest on Tuesday, and it sounds like that is legitimate.

"The Wolves were one of several teams to reach out Tuesday and express interest in bringing James aboard," Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski wrote. "The Wolves do not believe they’re anywhere near the front of the line for James’ services, the team and league sources said, especially considering their lack of spending power."

Depending on any other moves, the Timberwolves will be able to offer not much more than a veteran's minimum contract to James. Reporting from ESPN's Shams Charania has been consistent that this is a "happiness-led" decision for James, and it will not be driven by money.

You can interpret that report many different ways, but one thing it does is give Minnesota a chance. They will not have the same amount of money to offer James as other teams, but they do have an opportunity to play alongside a young core and compete for a championship next season.