The Wolves Want Rui Hachimura, but There's One Big Problem

If Rui Hachimura is interested in playing for the Wolves at a major discount, then there might not be a better fit for him in the NBA.

Minnesota, strapped for cash with nothing more than the $6.1 million midlevel exception to offer, is reportedly viewing Hachimura as their "top choice" to fill a roster hole at power forward.

"As the market has developed, sources say Hachimura's representation has now been in contact with Minnesota and Golden State as well," says Jake Fischer in his later contribution to The Stein Lein. "The Timberwolves have a well-chronicled need for a power forward after committing to trade away Randle and Naz Reid so they can pair LaMelo Ball with Anthony Edwards and Hachimura is said to stand as their current top choice at the position."

Signing for a 2026-27 salary of $6.1 million would likely be less than half of what he could make if his market value estimates are correct. ESPN's Bobby Marks has pinpointed the full nontaxpayer midlevel exception of $15.1 million as the price a team will need to pay to sign Hachimura, who remains unsigned entering the fourth day of free agency.

Another reason he might still be available is that the Lakers may be trying to free up more salary cap space to re-sign him.

“Hachimura remaining unsigned caused several league sources to wonder whether the Lakers are planning some sort of trade or using the stretch provision on perhaps Jarred Vanderbilt or Deandre Ayton to be able to offer Hachimura more," says ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Hachimura would be an incredible fit in Minnesota. Not only would he likely be the starting power forward (assuming the Wolves would prefer a natural power forward over starting three guards and Jaden McDaniels at the four), but he would be able to maximize his three-point shooting with defenses focusing on Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, who just so happens to be one of the best drive-and-kick point guards in the world.

There are other ways Minnesota could create cap space to pay Hachimura or another power forward more than the $6.1 million midlevel exception. As Dane Moore pointed out on X, the Wolves could salary dump a player in a trade to create cap space. Who might that be? Perhaps Josh Green, although doing so would rid the Wolves of a strong 3-and-D wing whom they acquired in the Ball trade.

They could also trade Green or Donte DiVincenzo for a power forward, although they might have to include a young player with potential (someone like TJ Shannon) to acquire a starting-caliber power forward who makes $15 million to $18 million.

A third option is complicated, and best explained by Moore: "Waiving and stretching Green’s contract to reduce his cap hit for this season by $10M (his 1 year, $15M would be spread over 3 years — $5M a year of dead money against the cap), creating flexibility beneath the 2nd apron to make a trade where they take back more money than they send out or to sign a free agent with the tax MLE ($6M)."

- They traded away Julius Randle and Naz Reid

- There are no power forwards on the roster

- They only have minimum contracts to offer to stay under their 2nd apron hard-cap

- They presumably could have taken back Grant Williams, a power forward, instead of Josh Green, not a power… https://t.co/ZP7Vo7qzLE — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) July 2, 2026