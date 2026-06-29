Timberwolves Cap Space Update After Declining Julian Phillips' Option
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The Timberwolves are declining a $2.4 million team option on wing Julian Phillips for the upcoming season, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. That means the 2023 second-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent ahead of what would be his fourth NBA season.
Phillips, 22, came to the Wolves in the February trade with the Bulls that also brought Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota and sent Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller to Chicago, along with several second-round picks. A 6'6" wing, Phillips played in 13 regular season games and five postseason contests as a reserve for the Timberwolves. He scored 16 points in the final game of the regular season.
After one season at Tennessee, Phillips was selected 35th overall by the Celtics in 2023 and traded to the Wizards and then the Bulls within that same week. He spent some time in the Bulls' rotation over the last couple seasons but didn't carve out consistent minutes.
Timberwolves roster and cap space update
Pending the massive multi-team trade involving LaMelo Ball, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and several other players — as well as new contracts for Dosunmu and Jaylen Clark — this is what Minnesota's roster currently looks like for the 2026-27 season (shoutout to Tim Garrison of The Daily Wolves).
- Anthony Edwards: $48.9 million
- LaMelo Ball: $41.3 million
- Rudy Gobert: $36.5 million
- Jaden McDaniels: $26.2 million
- Ayo Dosunmu: $19.3 million (estimated)
- Josh Green: $14.7 million
- Donte DiVincenzo: $12.5 million
- Joan Beringer: $4.4 million
- Jaylen Clark: $3.1 million (estimated)
- Terrence Shannon Jr: $2.8 million
- Isaiah Evans: $1.4 million
Rocco Zikarsky, Enrique Freeman, and second-round pick Trey Kaufmann-Renn are expected to be on two-way contracts.
That leaves the Timberwolves with somewhere around $9 million under the second apron (which they are hard-capped at) and a minimum of three more standard roster spots to fill (14 is the required number). If they ultimately move Green's expiring contract, they could create additional space. The Wolves have the $6.1 million taxpayer mid-level exception they can offer to a free agent, but they may need to move Green in order to actually use all of it.
Free agents from last year's roster that the Wolves could look to re-sign on cheap contracts include Kyle Anderson, Bones Hyland, and Mike Conley.
Of course, after trading Randle and Reid, the Wolves need a power forward who can either start or play a significant role off the bench. They don't have a lot of money to spend at the moment, but as Krawczynski noted, they can offer legitimate playing time on a perennial playoff team.
One intriguing option could be Kenrich Williams, who had his team option declined by the Thunder on Monday. He's a 6'7" wing who shot just under 39 percent from three across six seasons with Oklahoma City.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz