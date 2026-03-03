Wolves vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool continue their top-five charge away at improving Premier League bottom dwellers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night—three days before the pair meet again in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Reds claimed their third league win in succession at the weekend, although their 5–2 victory over the relegation-threatened West Ham United somewhat flattered the champions, who’ll soon relinquish their crown.

Despite the absence of perfection, Liverpool at least seem to be improving after enduring a mightily tough first half to their title defense. Their upsurge in form leaves them fifth in the table and three points clear of Chelsea. Aston Villa seem catchable in fourth, with the sliding Villans succumbing at Molineux on Friday night.

Wolves turned up on derby day, and their 2–0 victory under the lights saw them bypass Derby County’s record-low points haul of 11. Two draws and a win from their three most recent outings have moved them up to 13, and Rob Edwards’s side certainly aren’t performing like one of the Premier League’s worst-ever teams.

Still, it’d take the greatest of great escapes for Wolves to preserve their status in the top flight.

Wolves vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Reds to Edge Past Resurgent Wolves

Liverpool have won three on the bounce in the Premier League. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

A fixture that, not so long ago, was a cakewalk for the entire Premier League could now emerge as a trap game for the Champions League-hunting Liverpool.

The Reds’ winning run hasn’t been particularly convincing, and Wolves enter Tuesday’s game off the back of an excellent performance against Villa. They’re still fighting with 10 games to go, and some may start to believe in the impossible if they secure back-to-back league victories.

For the visitors, it’s simply a game they must win. With Chelsea traveling to Villa Park on Wednesday night, this is a big opportunity for Slot’s side to boost their chances of securing a top-five finish.

Head-to-Head Record: Liverpool have dominated this fixture historically and also relished their battles with Wolves in recent times. The Reds have won the previous six meetings, and Tuesday’s hosts have prevailed against the two-time Premier League champions just twice in this competition since 2010.

Villa may have shipped two goals at Molineux on Friday night but that represents an almighty deviation from the norm for Rob Edwards's tepid attack. No side in the division have scored fewer than Wolves' 20 league goals this term, while more than half of their 29 top-flight fixtures have ended with a "0" next to their name.

Prediction: Wolves 1–2 Liverpool

Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Wolves should be in a buoyant mood. | FotMob

André’s injury was a blemish on Friday night’s win over Aston Villa, with the Brazilian midfielder succumbing in the second half with a suspected hamstring issue.

The quick turnaround means the former Liverpool transfer target is unlikely to feature on Tuesday night. Hwang Hee-chan is also dealing with a knock and set to miss out again.

André’s absence may force a subtle tweak from Edwards, with the Wolves manager potentially reverting to a strike partnership of Tolu Arokodare and Adam Armstrong, who’s enjoyed a bright enough start to his career at Molineux.

Wolves predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-5-2): Sá; Mosquera, S. Bueno, T. Gomes; Tchatchoua; Bellegarde, J. Gomes, Mané, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Tolu.

Arne Slot is missing his star man. | FotMob

Arne Slot does not expect to have Florian Wirtz available for Tuesday night’s clash in Wolverhampton, having missed Liverpool’s previous two games due to a back issue.

Jeremie Frimpong, however, did return to action on Saturday and is pushing for a start, but the Dutch full back may be limited to a role off the bench again. Joe Gomez should retain his place.

Wataru Endo, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are long-term absentees.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitiké.

What Time Does Wolves vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Wolverhampton, England

: Wolverhampton, England Stadium : Molineux Stadium

: Molineux Stadium Date : Tuesday, March 3

: Tuesday, March 3 Kick-off Time : 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT Referee : Tom Bramall

: Tom Bramall VAR: Tim Wood

How to Watch Wolves vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States USA Network, UNIVERSO United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

