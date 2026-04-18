Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 1 Begins With a Controversial Ref Decision

Nothing like a little officiating controversy in the first three minutes of a new playoff series.

Just under three minutes into Game 1 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves on Saturday in Denver, Jaden McDaniels was called for a foul on an errant three-point shot by Jamal Murray. McDaniels closed out on Murray's pump fake, then did not move further, but Murray landed on his foot after leaving his feet on the shot attempt.

The officials initiated a review to determine if the play met "the criteria for an illegal closeout," which was added to the NBA rulebook nine years ago and is sometimes known as the "Zaza Rule" after Pachulia famously injured Kawhi Leonard on a closeout in the 2017 playoffs.

Jaden McDaniels closes out on Jamal Murray and is called for the foul for being in his landing zone. It is being reviewed for possibility of an illegal closeout. pic.twitter.com/wM73iPPTyv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 18, 2026

Upon review, the officials determined that the play did, in fact, meet those criteria.

"After review, it's been deemed McDaniels does not give Murray time and space to land," crew chief Zach Zarba announced. "There's foot-to-foot contact with a high potential for injury. This foul's been upgraded to a flagrant foul, penalty one."

Murray was given three free throws for the foul and the Nuggets got the ball back because of the flagrant foul call.

Not everyone agreed with the call. The replay shows McDaniels remaining in place after initially closing out on the Murray fake. Murray then jumps into McDaniels in the course of his shooting motion. Whether or not that should be considered a flagrant foul is open to some interpretation. The NBA rulebook says the defender has to give the shooter space to land.

Even with clear foot-to-foot contact, an argument can be made that Murray did have space to land.

There's no way that's a flagrant. I'm sorry. Murray jumped into him. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 18, 2026

It wasn't the only time the refs were involved in the opening quarter. Towards the end of the quarter, the Nuggets challenged an offensive foul call on Aaron Gordon that was drawn by Mike Conley. The challenge was unsuccessful, and it stood as Gordon's third foul of the quarter. Denver head coach David Adelman was assessed a technical foul.

There were a couple other borderline calls in an opening quarter where the Wolves were called for six fouls (including two on Julius Randle) and the Nuggets were called for four. It'll be interesting to monitor how this game and the entire series is officiated.

Zarba, Jacyn Goble, and Eric Dalen is the referee crew for Game 1.

The Timberwolves led 33-23 after the opening quarter.