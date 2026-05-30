The Timberwolves' New Uniforms Have Leaked, And They're Excellent

We learned recently that the Timberwolves will be unveiling a new logo and new primary uniforms on Sunday, June 7. It turns out that fans didn't actually have to wait that long to see the new jerseys.

It appears the Wolves accidentally leaked their uniforms by posting them early on their website, according to a user on the NBA subreddit and the X account @nbaunitracker. Pictures of Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid modeling the new jerseys have made their way around social media.

These uniforms match up with the font coloring from the team's teaser post on social media, as well as the leaked 'Old Shep' logo. They're a modern twist on the Timberwolves' original white and blue uniforms from the franchise's inception in 1989 through the 1996 shift to the trees uniforms that became iconic during the Kevin Garnett era.

The white Association Edition uniforms are pretty similar, but not identical, to the Classic throwbacks the Wolves wore during the 2023-24 season. It's a strong look, including a new tree M logo on the waistline of the shorts.

The blue Icon Edition jerseys are a return to the style of one of the Wolves' primary uniforms from 1989-96. They've had various blue uniforms over the years, including a somewhat similar throwback during the 2021-22 season, but these are particularly sharp.

The black Statement Edition jerseys are excellent, as well. They're different from the beloved trees throwbacks the Wolves wore last season and also in 2018-19, but not necessarily in a bad way. They do still have the tree trim around the neck, waist, and arm lines.

Jaden McDaniels in the Wolves' new black uniforms | @nbaunitracker on X

Upon seeing the leaks, some fans have expressed displeasure with the usage of blue lines on a black-and-green jersey. It does look a little odd in the images above, but the uniforms look better when editing McDaniels' undershirt from white to black.

I swapped Jaden’s white undershirt from the photoshoot for a black one.



Looks way better.



This is a really solid jersey. pic.twitter.com/wdq4WZ2WjG — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) May 30, 2026

There are other valid things that fans can nitpick about these jerseys. It's a little interesting that all three say "Wolves" instead of mixing it up with a "Timberwolves" or "Minnesota." But one thing that really can't be argued is that these are a significant upgrade from the primary uniforms the team had worn since 2017-18, which had that weird block stripe above the lettering.

The Timberwolves' previous primary uniforms | basketballjerseyarchive.com

These new uniforms are much better than those. And it's also worth noting that the Wolves will be able to mix in other jerseys than just these three. Maybe they continue to use the black "Timberwolves" throwbacks at times, paired with the retro court they used last season. Maybe they'll continue to have a Prince-themed jersey of some sort.

Regardless of the exact specifics, this is a strong step forward for the Wolves and their jersey aesthetics.