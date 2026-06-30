Timberwolves Re-Sign Fan Favorite Guard Bones Hyland

The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with guard Bones Hyland on a minimum contract, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing Bones Hyland to a minimum contract, sources say. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) June 30, 2026

Hyland joined Minnesota late in the 2024-25 season on a two-way deal, so the 2026-27 season will technically be his third with the Wolves. Last season was his first with a significant role, and he averaged 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 16.6 minutes per game off the bench. He shot 45.3% from the field, 38.8% from the three and 78.0% from the free throw line.

His role fluctuated throughout the year, but it was easily his most consistent season since 2022-23. He began his career as a true microwave off the bench, and he began to regain that form last season, scoring 20 or more points in six different games.

At 25-years-old, retaining a player with Hyland's offensive firepower on a minimum contract is a no-brainer decision for the Timberwolves. Based on their flurry of offseason moves so far, they currently have 12 players on next year's roster.

Timberwolves roster and cap space update

Anthony Edwards: $48.9 million LaMelo Ball: $41.3 million Rudy Gobert: $36.5 million Jaden McDaniels: $26.2 million Ayo Dosunmu: $19.3 million (estimated) Josh Green: $14.7 million Donte DiVincenzo: $12.5 million Joan Beringer: $4.4 million Jaylen Clark: $3.1 million (estimated) Terrence Shannon Jr: $2.8 million Bones Hyland: $2.45 million (estimated) Isaiah Evans: $1.4 million

Minnesota now has some real depth at the guard position with Edwards, Ball and Dosumu as potential starters, and then Green, Clark, Shannon, Evans and Hyland coming off the bench, as DiVincenzo recovers from his torn Achilles. They will need to decide if they want to re-sign Mike Conley Jr., but there is a much bigger need at power forward.

Rocco Zikarsky, Enrique Freeman, and second-round pick Trey Kaufmann-Renn are expected to be on two-way contracts, which means that Minnesota will need to fill a minimum of two more standard roster spots to fill (14 is the required number). Veteran Kyle Anderson is a potential in-house option as an impending free agent.

There was some online chatter on Tuesday about LeBron James potentially considering the Wolves, as he revealed that he will not return to the Lakers next season, but he fully intends to play another season. Minnesota certainly has one of the most intriguing opportunities to offer him from a basketball sense, but likely nothing more than a minimum contract.