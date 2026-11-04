Timberwolves Shake Up Two-Way Situation on Tuesday: What Matters Most

The Minnesota Timberwolves made another change to their two-way situation on Tuesday, bringing back a familiar face while moving on from a player they had just re-signed less than a week ago.

Minnesota agreed to a two-way contract with Norchad Omier, according to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. To make room for Omier, the Timberwolves waived Enrique Freeman, who is dealing with an injury expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will waive two-way forward Enrique Freeman, who’s dealing with a minor injury that’ll keep him out for a few weeks, sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 16.5 points on 54.2% shooting, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last season with the Iowa Wolves. https://t.co/oV0QwHdJOq — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 3, 2026

On the surface, it's a fairly straightforward roster move. The Timberwolves get another opportunity to evaluate a young frontcourt player they already know, while Freeman loses his spot because of an injury. However, there could be more than meets the eye here.

Freeman's injury makes this situation a little different

The timing of this move is worth paying attention to.

Freeman isn’t new to this, he was first waived on Oct. 17 as part of its preseason roster cuts. However, the team brought him back on Oct. 28, giving him another opportunity to develop within the organization.

Just six days after that signing, Freeman is once again looking for a spot.

The important distinction is that this doesn't appear to be a decision based on anything wrong with him as a player. According to Scotto, Freeman is expected to miss several weeks because of an injury. With limited two-way roster spots available, Minnesota had to make a decision about how it wanted to use that spot in the meantime.

But, Freeman has given the organization reasons to remain interested in him despite this breakup.

Last season with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota's G League affiliate, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 54.2% from the field. He also appeared in four games for Minnesota at the NBA level, totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Those aren't numbers that guarantee someone a permanent NBA roster spot, but Freeman has shown he can be a productive player at the G League level. His rebounding, physicality and ability to contribute without needing the ball constantly are qualities that make him worth continuing to develop.

There is no way to know if the Timberwolves will bring him back once he is healthy. Still, considering they just re-signed him last week, it would be premature to view this as the organization completely closing the door on him.

What Norchad Omier brings to Minnesota

While Freeman's departure is the more interesting part of the transaction, Omier gives Minnesota another intriguing developmental option.

I first remember watching him play in March Madness in college. He was one of the best players on a Miami team that made the Final Four in 2023. Omier averaged 10.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game during the tournament for Jim Laranega's team.

This isn't a completely unfamiliar player for the Timberwolves, either. Omier spent training camp with Minnesota before being waived on Oct. 17. He appeared in six preseason games, averaging 1.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in limited playing time.

The 25-year-old forward is coming off an impressive G League season. Across 38 games with the Cleveland Charge and San Diego Clippers, Omier averaged 18.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 59.2% from the field.

His impressive rebounding numbers really stand out.

At 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds, Omier doesn't have the traditional size of an NBA frontcourt player. However, he makes up for some of that with his strength and willingness to compete around the basket. He has shown an ability to finish inside, create second-chance opportunities and make an impact on the glass.

Those are useful qualities for a Minnesota team that can always benefit from additional frontcourt depth.

Omier also has a little NBA experience under his belt. He played in six games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season after earning a two-way opportunity with the organization. That experience, as well as his familiarity with Minnesota's system from training camp, should make his transition back into the organization easier.

Minnesota could have another decision to make down the road

This move ultimately is more about roster flexibility than anything else.

The Timberwolves get to bring back a player who already has some history with the organization and has given great production in the G League. Omier has an opportunity to show that his rebounding and physicality can translate into a NBA opportunity.

At the same time however, Freeman's situation is worth keeping an eye on.

Minnesota clearly saw something it liked when it brought him back on Oct. 28. An injury has now interrupted that opportunity, but it doesn't erase what he accomplished with Iowa last season or the potential he showed during his time with the organization.

The Timberwolves have few spots to work with, and keeping an injured player on a two-way contract isn't always a realistic option. If Freeman gets healthy and continues developing, there could be a reason to revisit that relationship.

Omier gets another shot with Minnesota for the moment, while Freeman will have to focus on getting healthy and finding a way back on the court.

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