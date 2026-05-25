Viral Ja Morant-to-Timberwolves Trade Proposal Is a Terrible Idea

Would the Timberwolves even consider trading Terrence Shannon Jr. straight up for Ja Morant if money wasn't a factor?

That's a serious question, and it goes to show how negative Morant's trade value is entering an NBA offseason in which he could be dealt by the Memphis Grizzlies. On the one hand, Morant is still only 26 years old. On the other hand, Morant played just 20 games in 2025-26 and has suited up for the Grizzlies in just 79 games over the past three seasons — and he's never played more than 67 games in a season.

As Minnesota attempts to build a roster that can support Anthony Edwards and compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, the idea of Morant joining forces with Edwards is somewhat enticing, but only if he can return to the form that made him one of the league's elite payers in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

That's why no one should be surprised when ESPN fires out a trade idea that has Morant going to Minnesota in exchange for Julius Randle, Shannon, and 19-year-old 7-footer Joan Beringer.

At first glance, it's a hard no for the Timberwolves. Trading Randle should be a priority this summer, but giving up Shannon and the talent-oozing Beringer, who was selected 17th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, for a guy who hasn't been able to stay healthy on the court and out of trouble off the court is a terrible idea.

Nonetheless, we'll let ESPN's Andre Snellings make his case for the trade:

"Edwards and Morant, on paper, would form one of the most dynamic and explosive backcourts in the NBA. And even after trading away Randle, the Wolves would still have a strong frontcourt with an elite defense built around Rudy Gobert,Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels. This could be the nucleus for a championship-level team," Snellings wrote.

"The Grizzlies would get a starter and a borderline All-Star power forward in Randle who would provide a veteran presence with playoff experience. Memphis also would acquire two young prospects with upside in Shannon and Beringer. Shannon just finished his second season in the league with a flourish, stepping in for Minnesota and its injured backcourt during the playoffs and averaging 17.3 points during a three-game span. Beringer was the No. 17 pick in the 2025 draft, and he is a promising young big man in need of playing time."

TJ Shannon was a revelation for the Timberwolves in the playoffs. So much so that head coach Chris Finch admitted that they had been using him wrong all season until they saw how explosive he was with the ball in his hands against the Nuggets and Spurs in the playoffs. In fact, Shannon got to the rim at will, much like Morant used to before three consecutive seasons of injuries and trouble.

Shannon may very well be a part of Minnesota's long-term plans, and he may find a role in the starting lineup next season. The same goes for Beringer, who could be thrust into a starting role if the Wolves trade Rudy Gobert this summer.

If the Wolves were to make the trade proposed by ESPN, this is what they would be looking at in terms of depth next season (only if they are able to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu):

Ja Morant Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Naz Reid Rudy Gobert Ayo Dosunmu? Mike Conley? Bones Hyland? Rocco Zikarsky Donte DiVincenzo (injury rehab until late in the 2026-27)

Morant would solve the point guard problem in Minnesota, but the lack of depth up and down the roster would be catastrophic. Conley will be 39. Hyland is a free agent. Zikarsky is a 7-foot-3 big man with potential, but he spent his entire 2025-26 rookie season in the G League.

In the West, when the Spurs and Thunder are rolling waves of high-end guards and wings at you in the playoffs, a Minnesota roster like the one above would be cooked. Sure, the Wolves could try to find other pieces in free agency to bulk up the roster, but do you really think anything would be different?

The Spurs crush teams with Wemby, but they have SEVEN really talented guards and wings: De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper, Julian Champangie, Keldon Johnson, and Carter Bryant. The Thunder also have SEVEN really good guards and wings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso, and Jared McCain.

If you think Morant, Edwards, McDaniels, Dosunmu, Conley, and Hyland can keep up with that kind of depth for seven games, good luck. Minnesota needs a point guard, but you don't give up Shannon and Beringer for a guy who MIGHT be able to stay out of trouble and return to the form that made him a superstar three years ago.