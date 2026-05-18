Ja Morant Continues to Be Linked to Wolves as Trade Target, Does It Make Sense?
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After falling short of an NBA Finals appearence again this postseason, it appears that the Timberwolves will be in the middle of trade rumors all offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the player everyone mentions, but Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is a player who continues to be mentioned as a potential target for Minnesota. Does it make any sense?
NBA analyst & writer Jake Weinbach posted on X on Sunday that if Minnesota pursues a deal for Morant this offseason, it would likely include Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and draft compensation. It's harder to decipher rumors from reports now more than ever, but it certainly started some dialogue.
Morant will turn 27 years old before next season, which puts him on a similar timeline to Anthony Edwards, who will be 25, but Morant's career has been trending in the wrong direction. He averaged 27.4 points per game in 2021-22, and that number has decreased every season since.
Multiple off-court incidents involving guns and injuries have caused Morant to miss a lot of time over the last few seasons. A shoulder injury limited him to just nine games in the 2023-24 season, and he played 50 games during the 2024-25 season. He played in 20 games this season, and he averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. His season was cut short due to a UCL sprain in his left elbow.
Morant has just two seasons left on his five-year, $197 million contract, which will carry a $42.1 million cap hit next season, and a $44.8 million cap hit in 2027-28. Nobody doubts his talent as a basketball player, but it's also impossible to ignore his injury history and off-court baggage.
He becomes an interesting trade target because his value could be at an all-time low. The Randle experiment took on some hard evidence this postseason, and DiVincenzo will be recovering from a torn Achilles. If that's all it took to acquire Morant, it would be silly for Minnesota not to at least entertain a conversation, and Weinbach's proposed deal would work. They could throw in this year's second-round pick, or even the No. 28 overall pick in the first round.
If Minnesota does have a conversation with Memphis, Morant's fit next to Edwards becomes interesting. He has shown a willingness to be a pass-first point guard with more than 7.3 assists per game in all seven of his NBA seasons except one, but he has always been the No. 1 option. Is he comfortable accepting the No. 2 role?
If the deal makes sense, the Timberwolves should entertain it, but a trade for Morant might be among their riskiest options this offseason, as they look to catch up to the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert