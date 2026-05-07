'We Got Punked': What Finch, Edwards Said After Wolves' Game 2 Debacle

That was ugly, to say the least. With a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their second-round series, the Timberwolves trailed by 25 points in the first half and as many as 47 in the fourth quarter of a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday night. Minnesota shot 40 percent from the floor (30 percent in the first half), missed 15 free throws, and turned the ball over 22 times in the franchise's worst loss by margin of victory since 2019.

Afterwards, head coach Chris Finch didn't mince words when describing what happened.

"I just told 'em 'We just got punked,'" Finch said of his message to his players.

"They just kicked their butt in every aspect of the game tonight. Offensively, defensively, it didn't matter. They took it to us and we didn't really respond very well."

Anthony Edwards, who was held to 12 points on 13 shots and had 4 turnovers to 0 assists, didn't necessarily agree with that word choice. "'Punked' is crazy," he said with a laugh. But he obviously wasn't thrilled with the effort his team put forth, either.

"We started the game too cool," Edwards said. "And they came out physical, picking up full court, full of energy. And we expected that, but we just came out too flat today, I think that was the main thing. ... I wouldn't say we was too comfortable. They was just the more desperate team."

After stealing Game 1 on the road on Monday night, the Wolves undoubtedly knew the 62-win Spurs would come out with all kinds of energy as they looked to bounce back. Still, the visitors looked unprepared to match San Antonio's tenacity.

The Wolves simply couldn't buy a shot or hang onto the ball in a first half where they scored just 35 points, their lowest total since the final game of last year's Western Conference Finals in Oklahoma City. The Spurs started cold in the opening quarter as well but pulled away in the second quarter by knocking down some threes and getting easy buckets in transition.

Victor Wembanyama | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Beyond simply missing shots and turning the ball over, Finch didn't like how the Wolves reacted when the Spurs aggressively doubled the primary ballhandler — frequently Edwards — as soon as they crossed half court.

"We didn't anticipate it coming initially, didn't get off of it quick enough, and then when we got off of it, the second decision wasn't quick enough," Finch said.

"We gotta go somewhere," he added. "We're kind of dribbling and going nowhere. We've gotta be able to punch gaps and play downhill, that's what we like to do. That's when we're at our best."

As lopsided as this game was, it counts just the same as Minnesota's two-point win on Monday. This isn't the first time the Wolves have been blown out in a playoff game over the past few years, and they've gone on to win several of those series.

With this series knotted at 1-1 as it moves to Minneapolis for the next two games, the Wolves know they have to respond with a lot more urgency on Friday.

"We just been together so long, man, we know each other, we know what we gotta do," Edwards said. "I told the guys after the first game, like, the natural tendency for teams that steal the first game, the away team, they get blown out Game 2. So we can't come out cool. And we came out cool. And what happened? We got blew out.

"My momma used to tell me 'A hard head make a soft ass.' And that's what happened tonight. I tip my hat to (the Spurs), they came out, they played hard, they was the more desperate team, they wanted it, and we'll see where it goes from here."