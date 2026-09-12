What Stood Out Most From Jonathan Kuminga's 1st Wolves Press Conference

An early fall press conference for a major Minnesota Timberwolves move—not a typical rarity, but something that has seemingly become more common nowadays.

Gathering in the atrium of the Target Center, about 200 steps from where he'll join the Wolves tarting lineup this season, Jonathan Kuminga shed light on his free agency process, what drew him to Minnesota, and what his expectations are for his role this coming season.

Someone who has typically lived a high-usage life in his NBA career, it was particularly interesting to hear the sub-25 year old talk in a mature fashion about a season that will serve as an audition to 30 teams for a long-term deal.

A few things from both parties on stage in Kuminga and Tim Connelly stood out, with head coach Chris Finch absent.

"I fit well with this culture...and I think I can come here and help win as many games as we can."

How many times have fans heard that from a free agent coming to Minnesota on their own accord? More and more players sought after are willingly choosing Minnesota, as opposed to cashing in and mailing in a contract that provides them security (players like Jeff Teague and Chase Budinger come to mind here).

For Kuminga, there were multiple allusions to the winning culture that has now become synonymous with a perennial playoff team like the Timberwolves.

Jonathan Kuminga on giving up more money to play with the Wolves:



"I just wanted to go to like a winning culture, and I think this was one of the best winning culture I could've chosen out of all the options" pic.twitter.com/Kn129w3EIH — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 10, 2026

The other side of this quote, while a more boiler plate press conference colloquialism, is the idea of coming to the organization with the focus of helping the team win.

There are doubts to be had about Kuminga's ability to set aside an iso-heavy offensive style and mold into a glue guy that this team so desperately needs, but to bring up (unprompted) about a priority of helping the team win, as opposed to talking about proactively contributing, is a good first step.

"I feel like I can come here and be one of the best defenders." | "[Defense and rebounding] will help the team, and it will help me."

Kuminga began listing off how he can learn new ways to defend from proven players like Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards, and how having Rudy Gobert protecting the rim behind him will allow for more risks to be taken on the ball. But the 24-year-old also mentioned multiple times throughout his time on stage that he believes he can be one of the best defenders on the team, and by proxy, in the league.

That shouldn't be taken lightly. Defense in the NBA oftentimes is 60% effort, and with the motif of Kuminga's oath to become an elite defender with this group, it could be a sign of things to come.

The other aspect was the elaboration from Kuminga on his role with the team and expectations coming in. No mention of offense, putting up points, or scoring.

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, reports of his malcontent with not being given enough freedom on offense were rampant. His want for a larger role over the last two seasons was highly public, bookended by his public entrance and exit from the Warriors.

Though he's always had the physical tools to be an elite rebounder, the Atlanta Hawks were 16 points worse in second chance efficiency with Kuminga on he floor last season. The Warriors were three points worse.

But it's clear at this point that in order for him to see his next contract that provides him a positive long-term outlook, rebounding and and showing competence on the ball defensively are massive things that teams are looking for, and were inconsistent—and he may see it that way now too.

JONATHAN KUMINGA LOCKDOWN DEFENSE & BLOCK ON JAYLEN BROWN. 🔥🔒



pic.twitter.com/uQEyaHQVyi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 31, 2026

"I've played with so many point guards in my career, but I've never played with anyone that can pass as good as [LaMelo Ball]"

For someone who has played with Chris Paul and Stephen Curry, this was a bold claim to make. But one that surely reflects Kuminga's excitement to play in transition with one of the best passers in the league.

"I was watching him work out, watching him do certain things...and just the way he passed the ball is incredible," he said.

For a team looking to build on its mark of 12th in the NBA in pace, Kuminga's proactivity in shouting out Ball's passing ability and earmarking his own ability to play fast in transition in other areas of his remarks show promising signs.

Ultimately, winning a press conference is step one to endearing yourself to an organization and its fans. Winning and succeeding in your role is the ultimate finality. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was able to do so, along with Bones Hyland and others who have come through during Finch's tenure with something to prove to the league.

The fact that much of the conversation was geared towards the obvious needs; defense, rebounding, and transition, as opposed to his future and ability to contribute offensively is an excellent jumping off point.

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