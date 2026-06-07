What to Make of Brian Windhorst's Viral Anthony Edwards Comments

Former Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is playing the best basketball of his career during this year's NBA Finals. This has reignited the national conversation about Minnesota's decision to trade Towns.

Longtime NBA reporter Brian Windhorst was a guest on ESPN's First Take last week. He mentioned how Towns' success could impact the future decision-making of the Timberwolves, and NBA Twitter ran with the comments.

"Going forward after this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves' future is in question. Somewhat because of what Ant feels about the roster," he said. “I wonder if KAT was still there, if he did."



“Going forward after this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves future is in question. Somewhat because of what Ant feels about the roster”



- Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/1KMHDvmeO7 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 5, 2026

On the surface, it sounds like he could be implying that Edwards isn't happy with Minnesota's roster. If you take a step back, his comments are just stating the obvious. Edwards is 24 years old, he plays for a small market, and he has never played in the NBA Finals. NBA stars rarely wait around on small-market teams to compete for championships.

The national media loves to generate storylines and narratives before they happen, and that feels like what this situation is. Minnesota is clearly in the market for a No. 2 star to play alongside Edwards this offseason, and their former No. 2 star, KAT, is on the precipice of a championship with the Knicks.

Minnesota's decision to trade Towns is far more nuanced, as its hand was forced due to the new salary cap rules. The Wolves chose roster flexibility with Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels over Towns. Keeping him would've required Minnesota to essentially gut its roster in order to avoid the second apron restrictions.

Edwards would've probably wanted to play with Towns this postseason, and I am sure Minnesota would've appreciated him on the roster. Many online aggregators have run with Windhorst's comments, saying that Edwards is unhappy with the Wolves' roster, and he wants them to make a move. Well, Tim Connelly is probably unhappy with the roster too, and signs point towards Minnesota making a significant move this offseason.

Windhort's comments are a perfect example of online media in 2026 taking a small comment and making it a much bigger deal than it is. There was always a scenario where trading Towns would be the move that takes the Knicks over the edge, and the Wolves were going to look silly. That's where we're at in the timeline, and Windorst was simply pointing that out. There's no reason for Wolves fans to panic.