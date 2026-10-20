Why Jaden McDaniels' Timberwolves Extension Is a Win-Win

The Timberwolves made their latest vote of confidence in Jaden McDaniels Monday night, extending the 26-year-old forward on a one-year, $40 million contract for the 2029-30 season, according to Shams Charania.

Over the last four seasons, McDaniels, whom the Wolves drafted 28th overall in 2020, has steadily become part of Minnesota's long-term future alongside Anthony Edwards. The Wolves further solidified that future Monday by locking up McDaniels through age 30.

A $40 million salary may seem staggering for what is currently Minnesota’s third option offensively, but this extension is a win-win for both sides.

A vote of confidence in what McDaniels can become, and what he has already accomplished

McDaniels comes off a season in which he averaged career highs in points per game (14.8), assists (2.7), field goal attempts (11.1), and three-point percentage (41.2%). He also shot 51.5% from the floor—the second most efficient shooting season of his career—and was one of three players to average at least 14 points while shooting greater than 51% from the floor and 41% from deep. Kevin Durant and Ayo Dosunmu were the other two in that club.

Alongside two extremely on-ball players who liked to operate in isolation last season, Edwards and Julius Randle, McDaniels was able to be a consistent force in Minnesota’s offense. In years past, keeping McDaniels engaged in the Wolves’ offensive flow was a struggle for both him and the team. But last season, McDaniels thrived as a third option because of his efficiency. The Washington native shot the cover off the ball from deep, made contested shots around the rim consistently, and never needed a high volume of shot attempts to score near his season average.

Jaden McDaniels thrived as Minnesota's third option next to Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards. Now, with LaMelo Ball slinging passes around, McDaniels should be able to take another step forward. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDaniels looked so good on limited volume that it was fair to believe he could grow even further with a larger opportunity. That opportunity briefly presented itself when the Wolves offloaded Randle to Brooklyn. But three weeks later, when LaMelo Ball landed in Minnesota, McDaniels slid back behind two All-Star players.

Still, head coach Chris Finch knows McDaniels taking another step forward this season is important, and he believes Ball can help.

McDaniels is still technically Minnesota’s third option, which is a role he has proven to be darn good at fulfilling. But next to Ball, and with the team-wide passing he promotes, McDaniels should be able to grow as a scorer. He took steps toward that next level in the preseason.

LaMelo Ball PnR skip pass + Jaden McDaniels catch-and-shoot 3 pic.twitter.com/I8X3Uc9RcS — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) October 12, 2026

Through four preseason games, McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, the second-most on the Wolves behind only Edwards, who averaged 19.8 points. McDaniels shot 60.6% from the floor on 8.3 attempts and 71.4% from deep on 3.5 attempts in 20.7 minutes per game.

Not only did he look like an improved version of himself from last season, but McDaniels also played like an All-Star, which is an award he would love to take home for the first time this year.

“Yeah, I want to be an All-Star,” McDaniels said during training camp. “Who doesn't want to be an All-Star? I put the work in. I feel like I can make it happen.”

McDaniels usually aims for an All-Defensive Team, and he will again this year. There was a time when the scrawny, stone-faced young kid was a lockdown defensive talent who needed to figure out how he fit into Minnesota’s offensive scheme. That kid, now in his mid-20s, has combined his rugged defense with the type of uniquely efficient offense that pairs extremely well alongside on-ball talent, and now has $124 million headed his way over the next four years.

$40 million is actually good value

When McDaniels’ extension goes into effect, the league’s salary cap will have gone up by roughly $29 million, according to RealGM’s projections.

That means McDaniels’ $40 million salary in 2029-30 will take on a 21.6% cap hit. For reference, that is lower than Rudy Gobert, Jalen Green, Jrue Holiday, and Alperen Sengun’s cap hit for this season. McDaniels’ cap hit in 2029-30 is slightly higher than Randle, Tyler Herro, and Immanuel Quickley.

Paying McDaniels $40 million three years from now is a win-win for both parties. McDaniels gets even more financial stability from the team that drafted him and another token of their confidence in him. The Wolves, meanwhile, further lock part of their long-term core on a deal that will end up being good value for them, especially if McDaniels meets the goals he has for himself.

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