Why the Timberwolves' Latest Trade Rumor Makes Too Much Sense

With the NBA Draft less than a week away, trade rumors continue to heat up. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on Friday that Minnesota has a strong interest in Celtics guard Derrick White, and another report continued that Boston has inquired about Rudy Gobert. Would a one-for-one swap make sense?

The Celtics have shown interest in Rudy Gobert, per @JakeLFischer



“n reference to Minnesota's interest in White, which The Athletic's Sam Amick first reported Friday morning, trading him for Rudy Gobert would represent a clear salary match. Sources say that Boston, furthermore,… pic.twitter.com/FBbj3mK1Zc — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 20, 2026

Jake Fisher expanded on Amick's report, and it appears that Minnesota and Boston have already had discussions about a potential deal.

"In reference to Minnesota's interest in White, which The Athletic's Sam Amick first reported Friday morning, trading him for Rudy Gobert would represent a clear salary match. Sources say that Boston, furthermore, has inquired about Gobert before ... most recently at February's trade deadline. Now I don't think that the Wolves are actively shopping Gobert, either way, but Minnesota is said to be as exploratory and open-minded as Boston when it comes to shaking up the roster around the team's clear alpha (Edwards)," he wrote.

Boston lacked experienced rim protection last season with Neemias Queta as its starting big man, and Minnesota lacked consistent play in the backcourt, so a one-for-one swap wouldn't be the craziest idea. The salaries match up, but would both teams be interested?

White will turn 32 this summer, and he averaged a career-high 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 39.4% shooting from the field, 32.7% from three and 90.2% from the free throw line last season. He has three years left on his four-year, $118 million contract.

Gobert will turn 34 this summer, and he averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season on 68.2% shooting from the field. It marked the second straight season that his scoring average decreased, and it was his lowest since the 2015-16 season. He has one year and a player option left on a three-year, $109 million contract extension.

If a White-Gobert swap is on the table, Tim Connelly and the Wolves front office should be saying yes as quickly as possible. The Wolves appear to be ultra-high on rookie center Joan Beringer, and it's clear that Gobert's peak is behind him. Re-signing Ayo Dosunmu might not be as easy as Minnesota hoped, and White could fill the void as the point guard alongside Anthony Edwards.

The Wolves would still have the potential to move Julius Randle and other pieces for a bigger deal, so a Gobert-White swap would be a no-brainer.