Wolves Buzz on Derrick White, Ja Morant, Ayo Dosunmu, Julius Randle, Micah Nori

What are the Minnesota Timberwolves going to do this offseason, and will any big moves they make happen before or during the first round of the June 23 NBA Draft?

Rumors continue to circulate, with the latest wave including Minnesota speculation linked to the likes of Ayo Dosunmu, Ja Morant, Derrick White, and Julius Randle. Let's break them down one by one.

Ayo Dosunmu

Marc Stein, reporting via The Stein Line newsletter, cited sources telling him Minnesota remains "very motivated to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu even though doing so will almost certainly force the Timberwolves to shed some salary elsewhere."

Other teams will surely submit offers if the Wolves don't re-sign Dosunmu before NBA free agency opens in July, and one of the teams could be his former club, the Chicago Bulls. Chicago television analyst Kendall Gill would like to see his Bulls try to re-acquire the 26-year-old guard.

"I know it's going to take a lot of money, but I would definitely try to go back after Ayo Dosunmu," Gill said on 104.3 The Score. I know that Ayo, from my conversations with him this summer, would be open to it, but it's going to take a lot to get him back."

Ayo Dosunmu is open to returning to Chicago.



Kendall Gill: “I know Ayo, from my conversations with him this summer, would be open to [returning to Chicago]”



Via @thescorechicago pic.twitter.com/UrhyX8d8zU — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@Bullsfans) June 18, 2026

"I know it's going to take a lot of money, but I would definitely try to go back after Ayo Dosunmu, as well. I know that Ayo, from my conversations with him this summer, would be open to it, but it's going to take a lot to get him back," Gill said.

Derrick White

In a Friday story for The Athletic, Sam Amick wrote this about Minnesota and White: "league sources say the Minnesota Timberwolves — whose Antetokounmpo pursuit also appears to have cooled — have strong interest in the Celtics' Derrick White."

Amick didn't elaborate at all, but White would be a two-way point guard capable of playing next to Anthony Edwards in Minnesota's backcourt. Throw in Dosunmu, and suddenly the Timberwolves have three extremely talented guards on the floor for 90 to 110 minutes a night.

Sam with a mention of the Wolves’ interest in Derrick White. I think he would be a great fit in Minnesota, but he’s also a great fit in Boston https://t.co/fehnpJ5mPA — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 19, 2026

The question is if Minnesota can facilitate a trade straight up with Boston for White, or if the Wolves would be a third or fourth team in a blockbuster deal centered around Giannis.

Ja Morant

What's the latest on Morant? Amick was a guest on FanDuel TV's Run It Back on Thursday, and didn't mention Minnesota as an option until former NBA player Chandler Parsons brought them up.

"The only two teams I've heard, and I'll pick one of them, is New Orleans and Sacramento. I'll probably push it the New Orleans way," Amick said. But when Parsons said he'd "throw Minnesota out there just for fun," Amick replied, "Sure. That one's in there, too. Good call, Chandler."

Julius Randle

In that same FanDuel TV interview, Amick predicted Randle to remain with Minnesota. His reason why might sting Wolves fans.

"I don't personally think the T-Wolves have a pathway to, I hate to say it, I think they're going to continue swinging and missing on big names. So I think Julius stays put," Amick said.

Micah Nori

Will Chris Finch's top assistant finally be hired as head coach? Stein says Nori is still in the mix for the head coaching position in Dallas, along with Houston assistant Royal Ivey, Toronto assistant Jama Mahlelela, and former Bucks, Hawks, and Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.

Portland also has Nori on its list of head coach candidates, according to Stein, who says that situation has gotten more competitive with Knicks assistant Chris Jent now expected to get an interview.