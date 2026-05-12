Wolves-Spurs Game 5: Refs, TV and Announcers, Key Injuries

The Timberwolves and Spurs will have the NBA spotlight to themselves on Tuesday night, and that means a 7:10 p.m. CT tip time and normal bedtime for Minnesotans who have had to stay up late watching a ton of playoff basketball and hockey over the past month.

With the series tied 2-2, the Wolves and Spurs are playing in one of only two competitive conference semifinal series, with the other being the Eastern Conference battle between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, who are tied 2-2 ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The other series were sweeps, with Oklahoma City wiping out the Los Angeles Lakers in the West, and the New York Knicks doing the same against the Philadelphia 76ers in the East.

Referee assignments for Game 5

Scott Foster and Tony Brothers won't be involved in the Wolves-Spurs game in San Antonio. Foster, historically problematic for the Wolves, hasn't been a problem for them in these playoffs, but Brothers had to be physically restrained from going after Minnesota head coach Chris Finch during Game 3 last week.

Minnesota could get Foster and/or Brothers again during these playoffs, but on Tuesday night, it'll be a group of officials featuring crew chief John Goble, referee Ben Taylor, and umpire Karl Lane.

The Wolves are 4-1 in games with Goble as the crew chief this season, and there haven't been any significant discrepancies in foul calls when he's involved. Minnesota is 2-0 in games with Taylor and 3-0 when Lane is involved.

The Spurs are 3-0 with Goble and 2-0 with Taylor, while Lane hasn't worked a San Antonio game this season.

TV and announcers

The same broadcast team that called Game 4 in Minneapolis will be in San Antonio for Game 5, as NBC and Peacock will feature Mike Tirico on play-by-play, Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford working as analysts, and Zora Stephenson in the arena as the courtside reporter.

Pregame coverage on Peacock will begin at 6 p.m. CT, with Maria Taylor hosting NBA Showtime alongside former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

If you prefer the local vibes, Alan Horton and Jim Petersen will have the radio call on KFAN-FM 100.3.

The Wemby Flagrant 2 as heard on @KFAN1003 & Wolves Radio Network. pic.twitter.com/uV936ZK744 — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) May 12, 2026

Key injuries

The Wolves don't have anyone listed on the injury report, meaning questions about Anthony Edwards' knees and Ayo Dosunmu's calf can be put to bed for the time being. The Spurs have one injury looming large with point guard De'Aaron Fox, who's questionable due to right ankle soreness.

De’Aaron Fox is QUESTIONABLE for Game 5 with RIGHT ankle soreness, Spurs clarify.



He was shaken up on this play with Ayo Dosunmu and left the game for a bit before returning. pic.twitter.com/wko3ZgyLwR — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 11, 2026

Fox tweaked his ankle with 7:42 left in the third quarter of Game 4. He stayed in the Game and finished with 24 points in 37 minutes. Losing an elite ball-handler like Fox would be a significant blow to the Spurs, even if Fox is shooting 37.9% overall and 22.2% from three-point range in the series.