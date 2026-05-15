Wolves-Spurs Game 6: How to Watch, Referee Assignments, Betting Odds
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The Timberwolves will host the Spurs in Game 6 on Friday night, as they face elimination for the first time this postseason. Here's what you need to know before Minnesota looks to force a Game 7 on Sunday.
How to watch
- Day: Friday, May 15
- Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
- Streaming: Prime Video
- Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN FM 100.3
It will be another late-night tip off for the Wolves on Amazon Prime. Despite both teams residing in the central time zone, it will be the fourth game this series to start after 8 p.m. local time.
Ref assignments
Veteran James Capers will be the crew chief for Friday night's game. Josh Tiven will be the referee, Justin Van Duyne is the umpire and Brian Forte will be the alternate official.
Betting odds
The Timberwolves are 5.5-point betting underdogs for Friday night's game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They've been underdogs for every game this series, so that shouldn't come as a surprise. They closed as 5.5-point underdogs in both Game 3 and Game 4 at the Target Center, so the Game 6 odds reflect the same odds.
They're currently +180 underdogs on the moneyline, which is a 35.71% implied probability of Minnesota winning the game. This is a familiar place they've been all postseason, and their backs are truly against the wall.
Keys + Prediction
With their backs against the wall, it feels like Minnesota could make a lineup or rotation change in this game. Whether that's moving Naz Reid into the starting lineup for Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle remains to be seen. Anthony Edwards has two games with more than 30 points in this series, but it's clear that he's not healthy enough to carry this team all by himself.
It feels like the Wolves will need a breakout game from Ayo Dosunmu or Terrence Shannon Jr. to make up for Randle's struggles and Donte DiVincenzo's absence. Minnesota has routinely shown up when it's doubted most this postseason, so I think they have one more surprise performance left in their back pocket. Chris Finch and his coaching staff pull out one more impressive game plan to extend the series to seven games back in San Antonio on Sunday.
Score: Timberwolves 109, Spurs 104
Team odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert