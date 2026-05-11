Wolves Linked Again to Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Timberwolves may be locked into a tightly-contested series with the Spurs in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, but that doesn't mean they are immune from being lumped into offseason trade rumors.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks are "fully open for business on trades and offers around Giannis Antetokounmpo." In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Shams listed the Timberwolves among the teams that are going to be interested in attempting to land the two-time MVP.

"The reality has been setting in, though, for the Bucks," Shams said. "Now, they're going to do their best to work with Giannis over the next several weeks. There's going to be a bunch of teams: Miami, Golden State, the Lakers, the Timberwolves, the Cavaliers, a bunch of teams playing in the playoffs right now, teams that are out of it. We'll see over the next six weeks, as Jimmy Haslam said, what happens with Giannis."

Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam told media last week that he's looking to have the situation with Giannis resolved by the NBA Draft, which is set to take place June 23-24.

"I just think before the draft is the natural time," Haslam said. "Because, if Giannis is going to play somewhere else, we got to get a lot of assets, and that's [general manager] Jon [Horst]'s job to do it and build the team differently."

Jimmy Haslam says they are going to make a decision on Giannis' future before the NBA Draft and stresses that communication has been good between them despite what some "ESPN" writers say. pic.twitter.com/yx0QMhPiLh — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) May 6, 2026

Shams noted that conversations between the Bucks and Giannis are going to be fairly straightforward, with the Bucks asking the Greek big man whether he wants to remain in Milwaukee or not — and that the answer from Giannis is widely expected to be that he wants out.

The Wolves were heavily linked with a possible move for Giannis at the trade deadline in February. At the time, the Wolves were reportedly at the top of Giannis' list of teams he would want to play for next, which is partially due to his affinity for Anthony Edwards.

Ultimately, a move for Giannis failed to transpire in February, but just as it was reported in advance of the trade deadline, the Bucks are believed to desire valuable draft picks and young, blue-chip players.

At the time, Minnesota was limited in the picks it could give up. Now, Minnesota will have its 2026 first-round pick to offer, which is set to be No. 28 overall, as a trade piece to add to any package they can line up.

Whether that's enough to put the Wolves' offer over the likes of Golden State, Miami, or Los Angeles remains to be seen, and Minnesota will undoubtedly need to include some young talent to any package of picks they can provide. Are they willing to trade players like Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, or or Terrence Shannon Jr.?

Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has taken several big swings since taking charge of Minnesota, and it appears he could again be a key player in this summer's Giannis trade talks.