Timothée Chalamet Was Every Knicks Fan Watching Dramatic Comeback Win vs. Celtics

Timothée Chalamet was pumped after the Knicks epic comeback win over the Celtics.

American-French actor Timothée Chalamet sits courtside during the second quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.
The New York Knicks shocked the Boston Celtics on Monday during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics held a lead over the Knicks for most of the game, at one point reaching a 20-point lead over New York in the third quarter.

The Knicks initially appeared out of the game. The reigning NBA champions, who were favored to win Game 1 in Boston, looked like they were well on their way to victory Monday, if not a relatively swift series win.

But as they have on multiple occasions this season, the Knicks forged a huge comeback and the game ended up going to overtime. In overtime, the Knicks took the lead and Mikal Bridges made a crucial steal at the end of the game to ensure the Celtics could not tie it up once again.

The Knicks won 108-105 in what was an epic, surreal comeback, especially for the Knicks fans that likely thought they were on their way to a loss during the third quarter.

Actor and noted Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet had a relatable reaction after the game, posting to his Instagram story: "Shaking. What a win." Prior to the Knicks sealing the way, Chalamet had also typed: "this game is insane," in a previous story.

Now it's the Knicks who hold a 1-0 series lead over the Celtics after stealing a win on the road. The series will continue in Boston on Wednesday before heading to New York for Game 3 on Saturday.

Eva Geitheim
