Timothée Chalamet Was Every Knicks Fan Watching Dramatic Comeback Win vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks shocked the Boston Celtics on Monday during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics held a lead over the Knicks for most of the game, at one point reaching a 20-point lead over New York in the third quarter.
The Knicks initially appeared out of the game. The reigning NBA champions, who were favored to win Game 1 in Boston, looked like they were well on their way to victory Monday, if not a relatively swift series win.
But as they have on multiple occasions this season, the Knicks forged a huge comeback and the game ended up going to overtime. In overtime, the Knicks took the lead and Mikal Bridges made a crucial steal at the end of the game to ensure the Celtics could not tie it up once again.
The Knicks won 108-105 in what was an epic, surreal comeback, especially for the Knicks fans that likely thought they were on their way to a loss during the third quarter.
Actor and noted Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet had a relatable reaction after the game, posting to his Instagram story: "Shaking. What a win." Prior to the Knicks sealing the way, Chalamet had also typed: "this game is insane," in a previous story.
Now it's the Knicks who hold a 1-0 series lead over the Celtics after stealing a win on the road. The series will continue in Boston on Wednesday before heading to New York for Game 3 on Saturday.