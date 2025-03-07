TNT Announcers Hilariously Call Out Jayson Tatum for Lakers-Celtics for ABC Promo
The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123–105 on Thursday night. Jayson Tatum scored 35 points on 23 shots in 31 minutes as Boston won their third straight game. Their next game is Saturday night against the surging Los Angeles Lakers on ABC.
During a postgame interview on TNT following the Celtics victory Jayson Tatum promoted the high-profile matchup, much to the dismay of the Turner crew who called the Celtics-Sixers game.
In Tatum's defense, Jared Greenberg asked him about the upcoming matchup, but Tatum's response was more promotional than the sideline reporter expected.
"It's gonna be a fun one, man" said Tatum. "ABC. Celtics versus Lakers. It's what the fans want to see."
The reaction from Greenberg and Kevin Harlan was priceless as Tatum apologized and walked to the locker room. Hopefully, Colin Cowherd doesn't see this.