Topps Commemorates LeBron James, Bronny's Father-Son Lakers Debut With Special Card
LeBron James and his son Bronny made NBA history Tuesday when they shared the court during the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It marked the first time that a father and son played alongside one another in an NBA game, and now the moment is being commemorated by trading card company, Topps.
In honor of Tuesday's historic moment between LeBron and his eldest son, Topps released a special edition trading card celebrating the father-son accomplishment. The card features autographs from both LeBron and Bronny and is a 1-of-1, meaning it's the only one of its kind.
The 1-of-1 will be awarded to an individual who purchases the standard or "open-edition" of the card. That version uses an alternative photo and doesn't include autographs and will be available for purchase for 72 hours.
Bronny logged just three minutes in his NBA debut. He did not score a point while attempting two field goals, including one from three-point range. His lone stat came in the form of an offensive rebound. As for LeBron, he provided 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the win over the Timberwolves.