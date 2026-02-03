Bulls Trading Center Nikola Vučević to Celtics

The Bulls are making their second trade of the day. After landing Mike Conley Jr. and Jaden Ivey earlier on Tuesday in a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Pistons, Chicago is now sending starting center Nikola Vučević and a second-round pick to the Celtics in exchange for wing Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

It was clear that Chicago was intent on moving Vučević at the deadline, and it's a needed pickup for Boston, who was looking for an additional player in the frontcourt outside of Neemias Queta. The Celtics were thin on depth in the frontcourt after parting ways with Al Horford, Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kornet last summer.

The Celtics acquired Simons in the deal that sent guard Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers last summer, and Simons’s contract was one that many believed could be moved at the deadline for roster help.

Boston has now balanced out its roster with the departure of Simons, and adds to the frontcourt in the process. A potential late season return of Jayson Tatum has not been ruled out, as the Celtics head into Tuesday night against the Mavericks with a 31–18 record and sitting in third-place in the East.

As for Chicago, the Bulls now have added Simons, Conley, and Ivey to their backcourt in an effort to fortify their scoring as they look to make a playoff push. The Bulls are 24–26 on the season, good for ninth-place in the East.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated