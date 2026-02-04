Chris Paul Finally Parts Ways With Clippers in Three-Team Trade

Chris Paul has been away from the Clippers for months, and is now finally on the move.

The 12-time All-Star has been traded to the Raptors in a three-team deal that also involves the Nets, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Raptors wing Ochai Agbaj, a 2032 second-rounder and cash is being sent to the Nets in the deal.

The Raptors will not require Paul to report to the franchise, and could trade his contract once again before Thursday's deadline, according to Charania. Paul's playing future remains unclear.

As for the Raptors, they are now entirely out of the tax, while the Nets pick up a draft asset and cash to help cover Agbaji's salary. The Clippers have saved $7 million off the tax by moving Paul's contract.

Paul played in just 16 games this season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 assists. He has not played since appearing for 15 minutes in a Dec. 1 loss to the Heat.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated