Everything We Know About a Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee appears increasingly likely to be over. On Wednesday, ESPN reported Antetokounmpo was “ready for a new home” and the Bucks, after months of fanning away offers for their franchise player, are finally willing to field them. Let’s unpack a few key questions Milwaukee faces before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Why now?

Antetokounmpo’s calf injury—which he says will sideline him for four to six weeks—was the final nail in his Bucks coffin. Up until that point the Bucks had been aggressively shopping for upgrades, sources tell Sports Illustrated, with the moveable contracts of Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis in play. Milwaukee’s front office believed, or maybe just hoped, it could pull another rabbit out of its hat and convince Antetokounmpo to stay.

The latest injury changed that thinking. With Antetokounmpo out indefinitely, Milwaukee’s mindset has clearly shifted. At 18–27, the Bucks are 3 ½ games back of the final play-in spot. Milwaukee is 3–12 without Antetokounmpo this season, making it more likely the team will sink in the standings than tread water in his absence.

Essentially, the Bucks seem to have realized that it’s over.

Will they pull off a trade before the deadline?

There will be suitors. Several of them. As SI reported on Tuesday, the Warriors have made the Bucks aware that a Jimmy Butler/Jonathan Kuminga–headlined package is available, which Golden State can sweeten with a handful of first-round picks and swaps. The Knicks, long a suitor for Antetokounmpo, will make an offer. As will Miami and Toronto. And there will be more.

The question is, can the Bucks maximize Antetokounmpo’s value? The Knicks and Heat are limited with the amount of draft capital they can include in a deal. The Warriors have the picks but unless Milwaukee is bullish on Kuminga, they can’t offer any blue-chip young players. Toronto will undoubtedly push back on any attempt to extract Scottie Barnes. Antetokounmpo has been a once-in-a-generation player in Milwaukee. The Bucks need a return worthy of that talent.

Will they punt a decision to the offseason?

There’s merit to this. Wait until the summer and the offers will get better. Miami and New York will have more picks to deal after the season. So, too, will the Lakers, a team that plays in a market Antetokounmpo could find appealing. Moreover, other teams could get involved. San Antonio and Detroit are satisfied with the makeup of their young rosters. But if either flame out early in the postseason, that could add a new suitor to the mix.

Antetokounmpo wouldn’t have to return to the Bucks’ lineup, either. Two calf injuries in one season is enough of a reason to shut Antetokounmpo down. If Milwaukee is preparing for a life after Antetokounmpo, they need young talent. Sinking further into the standings—and higher into the lottery before a loaded draft—is in the Bucks’ best interest now.

Is there a risk? Sure. Antetokounmpo, with just one year left on his contract, will have even more control on his next destination. No team is surrendering the kind of haul the Bucks will be looking for if they believe Antetokounmpo does not want to be there. But there are so many places he could want to be—Golden State, Miami, New York, Los Angeles—that it may be a risk worth taking.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a shot against Timberwolves center Naz Reid in a game earlier this season. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo be on the Bucks on Feb. 6?

The bet here is … yes. There’s no pressure on Milwaukee with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup. And there’s far too much potential for bigger offers in the summer. Do I think Antetokounmpo has played his last game for the Bucks? Yes. Do I think his time on the roster is nearing an end. No … not for another few months.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.