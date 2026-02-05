James Harden Issues Statement Thanking Clippers After Trade

For the sixth time in his NBA career, guard James Harden will have to acclimate to a new home, having been traded from the Clippers to the Cavaliers Wednesday for guard Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick.

In the aftermath of the deal, Harden took to social media to thank Los Angeles, where he played 195 games—his most with any team outside of the Rockets (621) and Thunder (220).

“Two and a half years ago you welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to be the best version of myself,” Harden wrote. “To say I’m grateful is an understatement. I’ll forever consider myself a Clipper.”

Phillips: James Harden-Darius Garland Trade Grades

Harden, 36, averaged 21.1 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game with Los Angeles. He leaves the long-suffering franchise seventh on its all-time three-pointers list, sixth on its assists list, and 10th on its win shares per 48 minutes list.

The Arizona State product, an 11-time All-Star, is considered one of the greatest talents of his generation; his late-2010s success with the Rockets in particular made him something of a pop-culture figure. In recent years, he has become notorious for his propensity for reportedly demanding trades, though he denies that was the case for this week’s move. Harden has been dealt four times in the past six seasons, from Houston to the Nets to the 76ers to the Clippers and now to Cleveland.

