Jazz Set to Acquire Lonzo Ball in Trade With Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are trading veteran guard Lonzo Ball and two second-round picks to the Jazz, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Shortly after the trade broke, Ball's agent Rich Paul met with Utah's front office to discuss the guard's future. Ball is expected to be waived by the Jazz and will become a free agent.

In 35 games this season, Ball is averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He has struggled offensively; the 28-year-old is shooting just 30.1% from the floor overall and 27.2% from three. Both of those marks are well below his career averages of 39.2% overall and 35.5% from deep.

Ball has proven that he's healthy after multiple knee surgeries derailed his 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. However, he'll have to improve offensively at his next stop, especially if he wants to be a contributor for a team making a playoff push.

