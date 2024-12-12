Trae Young Explained Inspiration for Viral Dice Roll Celebration
Trae Young created an instant meme on Wednesday as he celebrated the Atlanta Hawks' NBA Cup win over the New York Knicks with a Vegas-themed dice roll at center court as time expired.
The 108-100 win Wednesday sends the Hawks to Las Vegas as one of the last four teams standing in the NBA Cup and furthers Young's villain status in New York.
Postgame, Young explained the inspiration behind the dice roll moment, which leads into Atlanta's upcoming Las Vegas trip.
"I planned that one with my little brother a few days ago," Young said to reporters via FanDuel Sports Network South. "We had talked about that and I knew what I was going to do. We were going to Vegas, so that's what I had to do."
He spoke further about the dice roll celebration planning according to Ian Begley of SNY:
“I rolled an eight. And then I picked it up. And then I rolled it again. So I picked up the money after that and we left.”
Plan executed to perfection.
Young had 22 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the NBA Cup quarterfinals win in New York. The Hawks advance to play the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinal round on Saturday, Dec. 14.