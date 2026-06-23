Trail Blazers Hire Top NBA Assistant Micah Nori As Next Head Coach

The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring Micah Nori to become the franchise’s next head coach, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

Nori, 52, signed a one-year deal with team options for each of the next two seasons, according to The Athletic. Nori last served as an assistant coach on the Timberwolves since 2021 and brings to Portland over a decade of experience working in various assistant positions with different teams including the Raptors, Kings, Nuggets and Pistons.

Nori will replace former interim coach Tiago Splitter, who was hired as the Bulls’ head coach earlier this month.

Nori has worked under Timberwolves coach Chris Finch for the last five seasons during which Minnesota recorded back-to-back Western Conference finals runs in 2024 and ‘25. The esteemed NBA assistant will now turn his efforts to reshaping a Trail Blazers team that has only made the playoffs once in the last five years.

Portland star Damian Lillard, who sat out of last season while rehabbing a torn Achilles, is expected to return for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, and he’ll be joined by a solid core including Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija.

Trail Blazers’ recent coaching history after franchise hires Micah Nori

Head Coach Tenure Micah Nori Present Chauncey Billups (and interim Tiago Splitter for 2025 season) 2021-2025 Terry Stotts 2012-2020 Nate McMillan (and interim Kaleb Canales for 2011 season) 2005-2011 Maurice Cheeks (and interim Kevin Pritchard for 2004 season) 2001-2004

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