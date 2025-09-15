Blazers Lottery Pick Gets Bleak Outlook By NBA Insider

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 25, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8), guard Shaedon Sharpe (17), center Donovan Clingan (23) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Can Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe ever become the All-Star fans hoped he would be?

The former No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sharpe is an exhilarating athlete to watch, but occasionally seems to lack that clutch gene that helps teams win games. Portland's decision to bring in a pair of 35-year-old former All-Star guards, Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, certainly seemed to signal an acknowledgement that Sharpe and point guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in 2023, may not be seen as the team's future anymore.

Young forwards Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara certainly emerged as Portland's best young prospects by the end of last season, and this move to add more reliable older guards could be an indicator that Sharpe and Henderson's days could be numbered if they don't shape up soon.

During a new episode of his "The Kevin O'Connor Podcast," during which he and Steve Jones Jr. previewed the Northwest Division, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor gave a fairly bleaker prognosis for Sharpe's future.

 "He feels lost in this mix here," O'Connor said.

"He's just kind of become an afterthought when you look at the Blazers," O'Connor added. "Elite athlete, dynamic scorer... is there a winning player in there? How does he fit into this ecosystem with the Blazers? Where is his place on this team?"

