Blazers' Starting Lineup Earns Impressive Marks Heading Into New Season
The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready to start a season that they hope will stop the losing. They are trying to make the playoffs for the first time in quite a while.
In order to do that, they are going to need to have their starting lineup play well. Their bench isn't the best unit in the NBA, but they feel good about their starters heading into next year.
They aren't the only ones who like their starting lineup. One NBA pundit gives the Blazers' starting lineup a surprisingly good grade for what it will look like.
The Trail Blazers Get a Solid Grade From Bleacher Report
Portland was given a "B" for its starting lineup grade by Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report. He thinks Jrue Holiday will be the staring point guard instead of Scoot Henderson.
"It's been a while since anyone expected true, facilitating point-guard play from Holiday, and he may show enough slippage early in his age-35 season to warrant a change. Likewise, Henderson could take a leap in his third year and force head coach Chauncey Billups to swap him into the first unit."
Hughes also believes in what Shaedon Sharpe can deliver to the team.
"Sharpe profiles as an intriguing first-option scorer with Avdija and Camara locking things down defensively. Clingan, too, will make an impact on D. If the second-year big man can add some offensive verve to his game, this group has a puncher's chance against almost anyone."
The Trail Blazers Should Feel Good About Their Starting Lineup
Hughes believes that the success of this lineup hinges more on Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija.
"Much depends on Avdija (36.5 percent) and Camara (37.5 percent) carrying last year's three-point shooting gains into 2025-26. If either can sustain those rates, a unit that seems certain to defend at a high level could score enough to post a net rating in the plus-5.0 range."
If this starting lineup can show some improvement, they will be in a good spot to make the play-in, which is all they can hope for in what will be a really hard Western Conference to break through.
