Blazers' Robert Williams Has Target Return Date, But Declines to Reveal It
In March, oft-hurt Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III underwent an arthroscopic surgery in his left knee, which ended his 2024-25 campaign.
At the time, the 6-foot-9 big man was expected to be on the shelf for four-to-six weeks. Now, as tends to be the case with his body, it appears that he has blown far past that anticipated recovery window.
Per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, Williams addressed his health during his media day presser on Monday.
"Injuries are tough," Williams said. "They aren't easy for anyone. But as soon as I'm on the court moving and feeling like my old self, it goes away."
So... When Will Williams Be Back?
According to Highkin, Williams went on to reveal that Portland's training staff is eyeing a specific "target date" for his return, although he demurred on when exactly that would be.
Highkin adds that Portland general manager Joe Cronin verified that Williams has yet to be fully cleared to suit up, but noted that he was nearing his return.
This might be why (a) Williams remains on the Trail Blazers' roster heading into 2025-26, as he'd potentially hold some trade appeal to rival suitors as a solid defensive big man on an expiring deal and why (b) Cronin used his first-round pick this year on another center, Yang Hansen, despite selecting Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft lottery.
Williams, when he is healthy, could be a critical contributor to the club's defensive identity, which the team solidified during an encouraging second half to the 2024-25 season. Forward Toumani Camara and centers Clingan and Deandre Ayton (who was later bought out) helped stabilize the club's defense-first identity.
Camara, Williams and Matisse Thybulle have all been anointed as All-Defensive Teamers at least once by the league at large. Williams and Thybulle have barely been healthy during their post-prime tenures in Portland, however.
Williams is currently on an expiring $13.3 million deal, and will be lucky to make half that annually on his next contract.
The 27-year-old Texas A&M product has appeared in a grand total of 26 games across his two full seasons with Portland, meaning he has sat out a whopping 138 bouts. Over the last three seasons, Williams has only been available for 51 of 246 possible bouts. In 20 healthy games last year (three starts), Williams averaged 5.8 points on .641/.333/.882 shooting splits, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
